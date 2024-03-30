Leading ESG Law Leader Joins Venables’ Los Angeles Office

__________________________________________________________________________
Los Angeles, CA (March 25, 2024) –Venable LLP is thrilled to announce that Caitlin Blanche has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Commercial Litigation Practice. Ms. Blanche is a seasoned litigator and skilled client counselor who works side by side with clients to navigate complex advertising and regulatory matters, along with bet-the-company litigation.
As the co-lead of Commercial Litigation and chair of the Consumer Products and Beauty and Wellness practices at her prior firm, she has represented top manufacturers and distributors of food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and other equipment in false advertising, unfair competition, or other fraud-based claims, as well as product liability litigation, including under California’s Proposition 65. Ms. Blanche brings this wealth of experience to Venable.
Ms. Blanche is nationally recognized as a thought leader in the environmental social governance (ESG) space, including greenwashing challenges, and is actively involved in efforts to combat “greenhushing.” She is passionate about bringing pragmatic, business-oriented solutions to her clients’ challenges and enjoys partnering with clients to manage their needs across multidisciplinary platforms.
Stacie Tobin, a co-chair of the firm’s Litigation Division, commented, “Caitlin is a talented and well-connected litigator. We are looking forward to benefiting from her extensive experience and network to expand our portfolio of clients and service offerings.”
“Caitlin is highly regarded in a number of core areas that are meaningful to our clients, such as food and beverage, life sciences, and cosmetics,” Belinda Martinez Vega, a co-chair of the Commercial Litigation California Practice Group, shared. “She will be an invaluable addition to our growing Venable team on the West Coast.”
“I am thrilled to be joining a firm that has a deep bench of offerings in the areas that matter most to my clients,” Ms. Blanche said, commenting on her move to Venable. “Partnering with subject-matter experts and leveraging other unique firm offerings will not just help me bring in new clients, but will allow me to provide even better service to existing ones.”
Ms. Blanche received her J.D. from Loyola Law School – Los Angeles. She received her B.A., magna cum laude, from the Arizona State University Barrett Honors College.
###
Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington, DC that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, high-net-worth entrepreneurs, and other individuals. With more than 900 professionals across the country, in California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, DC, the firm strategically advances its clients’ objectives in the United States and around the globe. Venable advises clients on a broad range of business and regulatory law, legislative affairs, complex litigation, and the full range of intellectual property disciplines. For more information, please visit https://www.Venable.com/.