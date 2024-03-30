Weil Gotshal Joins Big Law Firms Leaving China

Weil Waves China Goodbye
Another big law firm has decided to close up shop in China with Weil Gotshal & Manges now closing its operation in Shanghai following the closing of its Beijing office.
Weil Gotshal plans to consolidate its legal services in Hong Kong.
The firm’s spokesperson stated, “We will be working out the details in the coming months, but we remain dedicated to our award-winning Asia practice and to providing top service to our clients in the region.”
Weil did not disclose the number of lawyers affected by the closure in Beijing, its website indicates six lawyers in Shanghai, including a partner and a counsel who are part of the firm’s Hong Kong office. The worldwide firm has over 1100 lawyers.
Hong Kong will become Weil’s sole office outside of the US and Europe, where the firm has six partners supported by a team of over 20 lawyers and staff.
Several international law firms have recently exited the mainland Chinese market due to factors such as economic slowdown, political tensions, and regulatory uncertainty.
We reported recently that Orrick was to close of its Shanghai office as part of a strategic restructuring in the Asia-Pacific region.
Perkins Coie, Proskauer Rose, Akin Gump, and Latham are among the other firms that have closed their offices in mainland China.
Dentons severed ties with its China arm Dacheng due to cybersecurity and data protection concerns, while Eversheds Sutherland and King & Wood Mallesons established an exclusive cooperation agreement.