Linklaters Announce Prominent M&A Partner Joining London Team

Linklaters is pleased to announce that prominent M&A partner Richard Spedding is joining its Corporate team in London. Renowned for its M&A offering, Richard’s arrival further consolidates Linklaters’ market leading position in this space.
Simon Branigan, Global Head of Linklaters’ Corporate Division:
“We are thrilled Richard is joining our very strong global bench. He brings a wealth of experience in public M&A and equity capital markets and joins the most active team in the M&A market with leading mandates on the biggest and most complex deals around. We are delighted to have him on board to help deliver the excellent client service for which our team is renowned.”
Richard is recognised as a leading M&A lawyer with extensive experience in public M&A and the UK Takeover Code, having advised on a large number of public to private deals. He also advises corporates, investment banks, hedge funds and other financial intermediaries on equity capital markets deals.He is ranked as a Band 1 for Corporate M&A, Leading Individual by Chambers UK and recognised in the Hall of Fame by The Legal 500 in Equity Capital Markets.
This is the latest hire into the global Corporate practice, following the arrival of Sayak Maity, Hubert Segain, George Casey, Heiko Schiwek, Roger Cheng, John Guccione and Genna Marten.
Linklaters has a market leading global Corporate team which is consistently recognised as the leading practice for advice on all aspects of high-end M&A and other corporate activity.
In 2023, despite a market slowdown, Linklaters was one of the top firms for M&A across the UK and Europe, advising on deals with a value of $133bn. The firm has continued to demonstrate its market strength by topping Refinitiv’s rankings for both UK and European M&A (completed deals) for Q1 of 2024.