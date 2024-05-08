The Lone Star Law Firm Leaders
The bestTexas law firms may provide some surprises, but what is not surprising is that there have been standout performers in the legal business with many of the top performing law firms nationally achieving significant financial and professional success.
Growth is the hallmark of the modern Texas legal market and with a huge number major companies, including Fortune 500 companies headquartered or operating in Texas the commercial opportunities are huge – and so too the legal opportunities.
In 2022, an 8.9 percent increase in lawyer headcount was reported among the 100 largest law firms in Texas.
But the state’s legal market remains not only big – but ‘booming’ according to an article from legal recruiter Kevin Roux who said that in 2024 there has been continuous growth in the Texas legal market, particularly in the energy business and with over 300 corporations relocating to the state in recent years.
This expansion reflects a broader trend where both Texan and out-of-state firms are choosing to deepen their roots and invest in their Texas offices.
Texas has a storied history in the legal field. Originally forged through a blend of local firms and the state’s unique legal requirements, the industry has since evolved to accommodate a multitude of national and international practices, many of which are present in the list of the best Texas law firms.
Major UK-based Clifford Chance is one of the latest major big law entries into the Texas law market, following many others big players that need to be in this major market.
The legal community in Texas has a distinct composition, with firms ranging from boutique practices specializing in local law to national giants that handle major, cross-border transactions.
These law firms attract some of the brightest legal minds due to the complexity and breadth of work they manage, covering areas such as litigation, intellectual property, corporate law, and more.
Determining the top law firms in the Lone Star State involves assessing various factors that contribute to a law firm’s prominence and reputation being not only their attorney numbers and financial performance, but also their legal experience and standing as top legal performers.
There are various measures. For instance, Texas Lawyer has Akin Gump, Locke Lord and Vison & Elkins among their top selections.
Chambers Associate have Baker Botts, Alston & Bird and Fish & Richardson in their top group.
US News Best Lawyers recommends Vinson & Elkins, Baker Botts, and Jackson Walker, as do the Legal 500 rankings.
The Texas 100 list provides an authoritative ranking of law firms based on these key metrics.
In the competitive Texas legal market, size does intertwine with capability, but it is not the sole determinant of a firm’s influence or quality of service.
Some of the state’s most prestigious law firms are not merely recognized for their scale but also for their strategic handling of complex legal matters that often set industry-wide precedents. Notably, the state hosts a number of top-tier firms that excel in energy and projects, capitalizing on Texas’s status as a powerhouse in the US energy sector.
The LawFuel Top 15 Texas Law Firms
1. Baker Botts: Headquartered in Houston and with over 700 lawyers, Baker Botts is a real hometown law firm with a big reputation. Known for its longstanding presence and substantial revenues,the firm consistently ranks among the top law firms in Texas. Its expertise spans various practice areas, including energy, technology, and litigation. The firm’s commitment to professionalism and client service is evident in its high rankings on sites like Vault.com and law.com.
- 2. Vinson & Elkins: Another Houston-based law firm of comparable size to Baker Botts and also with a reputation for excellence in both revenues and professional ability, Vinson & Elkins is a powerhouse in the Texas legal landscape and also #1 in Vault’s Texas law rankings. The firm’s focus on key industries such as energy, finance, and technology has contributed to its impressive financial performance and recognition as one of the top firms by reputable sources like Chambers and Partners.
- 3. Jackson Walker: Jackson Walker has around 500 lawyers and six offices across Texas but has taken a reputational hit with recent issues over a former partner who was living with a bankruptcy judge and leading to expensive and long-running litigation issues. But it is certainly a major player in the Texas legal market and will remain so notwithstanding the current issues it may face.
- 4. Bracewell: Bracewell is another Houston-based law firm and has special expertise in the energy sector, along with other Texas law firm leaders. The firm has impressive financial performance and notable expertise in energy, finance, and litigation also. The firm’s consistent profitability and high rankings on authoritative platforms like Chambers and Partners underscore its standing as one of the top law firms in Texas.
- 5. Kirkland & Ellis: With offices in Houston and Dallas, the largest law firm in the world is also a major Lone Star State legal player. Kirkland expanded to Texas in 2014 when the Houston office launched to focus on the energy and infrastructure sectors. Since then, the office has grown to include over 200 attorneys and followed up with the opening of a Dallas office in 2018, which now has over 100 attorneys. The firm sits at #8 on the LawFuel Prestige Law Firm List.
- 6. Akin Gump: Akin Gump’s robust revenues and extensive professional capabilities make it a formidable player in the Texas legal market. Based in Dallas, Law360 recognized Akin as one of five Texas Powerhouse firms “that showed prowess in delivering for their clients across a wide range of practice groups” and “working on deals both global in scale and those that have a major impact at home in Texas.”
- 7. Haynes and Boone: Haynes and Boone’s strong financial performance and diverse practice areas position it as a top-tier firm in Texas. The firm has expertise in areas such as energy, technology, and intellectual property, the firm consistently receives high rankings from industry authorities like Chambers and Partners, reflecting its commitment to excellence.
- 8. Baker McKenzie: Baker McKenzie’s global reach and strong revenues make it a prominent player in the Texas legal scene, working from new Houston offices. The firm’s extensive experience in cross-border transactions, coupled with its strong local presence, contributes to its reputation as a leading firm. The firm’s expertise lies in transactional and tax work.
- 9. Locke Lord: Locke Lord has a 135 year history in the Lone Star after a law merger in 2017 and has shown expertise across various industries establish it as a key player in the Texas legal market. With a focus on corporate transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters, the firm consistently earns recognition from reputable sources as one of the major legal players in Texas.
- 10. Sidley Austin: Sidley Austin’s impressive revenues and deep bench of legal talent make it a formidable competitor in the Texas legal landscape with over 200 lawyers working from the firm’s offices in Dallas and Houston. The firm’s expertise in areas such as corporate law, litigation, and intellectual property contributes to its strong performance and high rankings.
- 11. Gibson Dunn: Gibson Dunn’s strong financial performance and reputation in litigation and corporate law have created a strong presence in Texas, working from the firm’s Dallas base. Specializing in high stakes litigation and complex commercial work, the firm in Texas also has among its staff Ambassador Ron Kirk, the U. S. Trade Representative and a member of former President Obama’s Cabinet.
- 12. Holland & Knight: Formed from a recent merger, Holland & Knight is a major firm of 1700 attorneys and has become one of the largest law firms in Texas, with more than 300 attorneys based in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The strong performance of the team with its range of practice areas sees it remain a major Texas legal player.
- 13. Winstead: Winstead’s 300 attorneys and strong Texas base see it continue to grow its work in corporate law, real estate and healthcare, among other areas of activity. strong revenues and diverse practice areas. The firm consistently receives high rankings from authoritative sources like Chambers and Partners and Vault.com.
- 14. Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig’s global reach, from its founding in South Florida, and impressive financial performance contribute to its status as a leading law firm in Texas. With expertise in areas such as corporate law, litigation, and intellectual property, the firm consistently earns recognition from reputable sources. Its almost 2800 attorneys and non-bureaucratic structure have built an impressive firm with a growing reputation and client base.
- 15. Norton Rose Fulbright: With offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston, Norton Rose Fulbright’s work in energy, finance and healthcare position it as a major influence in Texas legal affairs, backed by a 3000-attorney strong international network that provides full commercial services. The firm’s strong commitment to Texas energy and commercial work sees it hold a prominent position among the top firms in the State.
Industry Awards and Recognition
Several Texas law firms also feature prominently in national awards. For example, prestigious mentions in the Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America highlight top-ranked Texas legal talent.
- A-List Rankings: Texas firms have secured strong positions in the 2023 A-List, which assesses firms based on Revenue per Lawyer (RPL), pro bono work, diversity initiatives, the percentage of female equity partners, and associate satisfaction.
- Vault Rankings: Similarly, the Vault rankings for Texas law firms show 30 of the top Texas law firms based upon Vault’s associate ranking survey and is therefore focused upon work culture, work quality, support and related factors.
- Chambers Associate Rankings: These rankings show Chambers Associate rankings for Texas law firms categorized into bands for specific areas of legal expertise, as per the image below:
Chambers Partners: The Chambers Partners litigation rankings for top Texas lawyers is another key ranking guide, showing the best of the best in litigation proceedings before state and federal court, circuit courts and the US Supreme Court.
Career Opportunities in The Top Texas Law Firms
Graduates seeking their start in the legal profession may find a wealth of opportunities at top Texas law firms not only because they involve most of the largest law firms in the world, but also because they provide some unique opportunities that derive from a relatively unique and prosperous Texas commercial world.
Approximately 60 percent of Texas Law graduates begin their careers in law firms, indicating a robust market for lawyers and the range of major law firms, including many with international networks, provide huge opportunities for those seeking a rewarding and interesting legal career.
The Profitable Boutique
Boutique practices should not be ignored in any market and Texas law is a perfect example of that fact.
Susman Godfrey, for instance, is a prestigious litigation boutique, is outpacing the latest bonus structure of major law firms, as we have reported here about big law pay rates.
Associates at Susman are receiving bonuses ranging from $140,000 to $360,000, along with salary increases that match the new scale set by big law firms, starting at $225,000 for first-year associates. The firm’s managing partners attribute this success to unprecedented revenue and a record number of cases tried over the past year and a half.
This move by Susman comes in the wake of other big law firms announcing their new salary and bonus structures. With more firms expected to reveal their bonus figures in the coming months to stay competitive in attracting top legal talent, firms like Cravath, Swaine & Moore have already increased base salaries for junior litigators, prompting others like Paul Weiss, Cleary Gottlieb, and Dechert to follow suit.
Due to their smaller associate pools, boutique firms like Susman Godfrey can afford to offer larger bonuses per associate, often surpassing the pay scales of big law firms. Susman, with 75 associates and a total of 170 lawyers, stands as an example of this trend.
Compensation and Benefits:
- Compensation structures are competitive with other national law firms, falling into line with the major law firms in New York, Chicago and elsewhere, particularly given that the largest law firms in America and elsewhere often retain offices in Texas and provide firm-wide compensation programs.
- Benefits often include health insurance, retirement plans, and wellness programs.
- Regardless of the firm, most Texas practices are on a growth curve and the range of legal expertise is at the very top tier of US law practices, showing a remarkable growth in line with the growth in energy, technology and communications.