Mass Consumer Lawsuit Law Firm Strengthens London Presence
Johnson Law Group has expanded its UK operations by opening a second office in London’s Square Mile, strategically positioning itself within the City of London’s legal and financial epicenter.
The firm, which established its inaugural UK presence in Manchester in February 2020, has grown significantly over five years to represent over 500,000 claimants in group litigation cases that run the gamut from vehicle emissions disputes, mis-sold car finance claims, and diesel particulate filter lawsuits.
The new office at 20 Gracechurch Street provides enhanced access to the Royal Courts of Justice and major financial institutions, reflecting the firm’s strategic focus on complex consumer litigation5.
Managing Partner Jamie Patton emphasized this expansion strengthens their capacity to dominate the group action market, particularly amid rising regulatory scrutiny of motor finance practices
The London move coincides with increased demand for collective redress mechanisms following the Financial Conduct Authority’s ongoing investigation into discretionary commission arrangements in auto financing.
By establishing dual hubs in Manchester and London, the firm continues to build on its reputation for work in mass consumer claims, as well as leveraging the London position as a major dispute resolution network.