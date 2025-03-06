O’Melveny Strengthens Entertainment Practice with Addition of Leif Cervantes de Reinstein from Sheppard Mullin

Entertainment Law News
O’Melveny & Myers has expanded its entertainment, sports and media group with the addition of veteran Los Angeles entertainment attorney Leif Cervantes de Reinstein, who joins the firm from Sheppard Mullin.
Cervantes de Reinstein will work from O’Melveny’s Century City office, bringing considerable entertainment law experience to the firm. He previously served as a partner in Sheppard Mullin’s entertainment, technology and advertising practice since 2018, following two years at Reed Smith.
His background includes in-house experience at global entertainment company Fremantle, where he served as head of scripted television business and legal affairs where he oversaw business and legal affairs for FremantleMedia’s one-hour scripted television development and production, as well as for its London-based financing, distribution, and ancillary exploitation affiliate, FremantleMedia Enterprises.
Cervantes de Reinstein has represented major entertainment studios, production companies, and media networks across the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Asia. His practice encompasses media-related corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, IP-based investments, film and television finance, co-production agreements, and licensing arrangements. He also provides strategic business advice and risk assessment to clients in the media and entertainment sectors.
“Leif is highly regarded in Hollywood and beyond for his deep industry knowledge, wide-ranging experience, and record of success on behalf of his clients across the media and entertainment ecosystem,” said O’Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin.
Cervantes de Reinstein began his legal career as an associate at Latham & Watkins in Los Angeles and later worked at Bloom Hergott and Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman. He holds dual US and EU citizenship.
The hire represents O’Melveny’s second lateral partner addition to its media and entertainment group in 2025, following the January recruitment of Benjamin Aronson in New York. Aronson previously served as vice president and assistant general counsel of the National Basketball Association, where he held various in-house positions over nearly nine years.
6 thoughts on “O’Melveny Strengthens Entertainment Practice with Addition of Leif Cervantes de Reinstein from Sheppard Mullin”
It’s really interesting to see big names like Leif Cervantes de Reinstein making moves between firms. O’Melveny & Myers grabbing someone from Sheppard Mullin sure feels like a big win for them. Wonder how this will shake up the scene in entertainment law.
Do you think his move will have any significant impact on the services O’Melveny & Myers can offer, or is it just a prestigious name changing desks?
De Reinstein’s expertise could definitely give O’Melveny & Myers an edge in complex cases and negotiations. His track record speaks for itself.
When LAWYERS switch firms, it’s like watching your favorite character change guilds in a season finale. Can’t WAIT to see the NEW episodes this brings. Will there be cliffhangers? STAY TUNED!
Leif Cervantes de Reinstein’s transition to O’Melveny & Myers does highlight an ongoing trend of high-profile lawyers moving between top firms. It might be worth considering the implications for the quality of legal representation in the entertainment sector.
Wow, one lawyer moves to another firm, and suddenly it’s breaking news? Guess it’s a slow day in Hollywood. Next, we’ll be hearing about their office decor changes.