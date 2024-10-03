Litter Attains Diversity Lab Certification

(October 2, 2024) – For the seventh consecutive year, Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has achieved 2023-2024 Mansfield Certification Plus status through Diversity Lab. This year-long, structured certification process confirms that all talent at participating law firms have fair and equal opportunities to advance into leadership. To achieve “Plus” designation, firms voluntarily provide data showing their progress and the outcomes of their efforts to broaden talent pools and increase visibility of advancement processes.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to offer all of our attorneys access to opportunities for professional growth and career advancement, and we are honored to once again be recognized by Diversity Lab,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president, and Paul Bateman, chief inclusion, equity & diversity officer, in a joint statement. “Our efforts in meeting the Mansfield Rule criteria complements our ongoing inclusion, equity and diversity (IE&D) programming and initiatives.”
Now in its eighth year, Mansfield’s data and methodology shows that the firms that remain committed and accountable to the Mansfield Certification process year-over-year are making substantial progress in creating inclusive talent practices and expanding their leadership ranks. This helps law firms continue to take measurable actions to guarantee that processes are – and stay – inclusive.
The Mansfield Rule, named after Arabella Mansfield, the first woman permitted to practice law in the U.S., was one of the winning ideas from the 2016 Women in Law Hackathon, held by Diversity Lab in partnership with Bloomberg Law and Stanford Law School. Littler was one of nearly 50 firms to pilot the inaugural version of the Mansfield Rule and Shareholder Nina Markey (Philadelphia), was part of the team that pitched the initial concept.
