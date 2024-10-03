NZ Law – Juno Legal Joined By Lawyers in Christchurch and Wellington

Juno Legal has announced that Rachel Rumball and Ross Hill have joined the firm.
Rachel has joined the Juno Legal team in Ōtautahi Christchurch. Rachel brings more than 20 years of commercial legal experience across the public and private sectors. She joins Juno from the Ministry for the Environment, where she served as Commercial Legal Lead for nearly three years.
Rachel’s expertise includes general contract and commercial, procurement, local authorities and legal leadership. She began her career at Minter Ellison before moving on to Izard Weston and Bell Gully. Rachel has held in-house legal roles at Christchurch City Council, Tasman District Council, and Nelson City Council. Rachel holds an LLB and BA from Canterbury University, and a Diploma of Business Administration Management from Massey University. As a Juno Lawyer, Rachel is currently supporting Kāpiti Coast District Council.
Ross has joined the Juno Legal team in Pōneke Wellington. Ross brings more than 35 years of experience as an in-house lawyer and regulatory specialist. He joins Juno from WorkSafe New Zealand and prior to this held senior roles at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Real Estate Authority and Electricity Authority.
Ross’s expertise includes regulatory, public law, leadership, governance, electricity, and legal operations. He began his career at Kensington Swan before moving on to Cameron & Company and the Department of Labour. Ross holds an LLM (Hons) and is currently supporting TSB Bank as a Juno lawyer.