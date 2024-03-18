Maurice Blackburn Make Historic Settlement In Uber Class Action

There has been a historic settlement reached in the Uber class action, with Uber to pay $272 million – the fifth highest class action resolution ever in Australian legal history.
As a result, the Supreme Court trial due to begin today will not be proceeding. The Court will need to approve the settlement as being in the best interests of group members, and work is now underway on that process.
If you are a registered group member, you will be receiving further details soon.
If you are not a registered group member, please direct your calls to the Uber legal team hotline (1800 291 047) or email (Uber@mauriceblackburn.com.au).