Tragic Loss: Otago Law School Mourns Brilliant Alumnus in Suspected Hit-and-Run in Sydney

The University of Otago’s law faculty is grieving the loss of one of its esteemed alumni, who tragically lost his life in what appears to be a hit-and-run incident in Sydney.
Mitch East, 28 was a former Meredith Connell solicitor, who had also worked with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terror attack. He has been working in Sydney for prominent Australian law firm Arnold Block Liebler.
Mitch East, aged 28, was discovered injured on a street in Tamarama at 4 am last Sunday. Despite efforts from police and paramedics to resuscitate him, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Located in the eastern part of the city, Tamarama sits just south of the iconic Bondi Beach. Authorities are treating the incident as a hit-and-run, according to reports from Australian media.
Expressing condolences, Professor Shelley Griffiths, Dean of the Otago University law faculty, extended heartfelt sympathies to Mitch’s family and friends. Describing him as a remarkable graduate and a valued member of the academic community, Prof. Griffiths highlighted Mitch’s academic achievements, including graduating with First Class Honours and receiving full scholarship offers from prestigious institutions like Cambridge Law School, New York University Law School, and Harvard Law School.
Reflecting on Mitch’s character, Prof. Griffiths emphasized his kindness and humility, noting his friendly demeanor and infectious smile. Mitch’s impact extended beyond his academic success; he forged enduring friendships and left a positive impression on those around him.
Arnold Bloch Leibler’s Managing Partner Henry Lanzer and Managing Sydney Partner Paul Rubenstein paid tribute to Mitch, describing him as a highly talented lawyer and popular and valued member of the firm, whose loss will be deeply felt,’ the firm’s spokesperson said.
University of Otago law professor Andrew Geddis told Stuff.co.nz he had worked with Mitch East during his studies and said he “epitomised the best of Otago Law School”.
Geddis said the scholarship awards he received were unprecedented.
He had received the top scholarship to Cambridge, New York and Harvard – “no one student has ever been offered all three, he was very bright, achieved well and got along with everyone.
As news of Mitch’s passing reverberated, his family was informed by authorities, eliciting deep sorrow and distress. NSW Police have launched an investigation, dubbed ‘Strike Force Dunguid,’ with specialized officers from the Crash Investigation Unit leading the inquiry.
Reports indicate that authorities are seeking information from the public, including any CCTV or dashcam footage that may aid the investigation. Urging anyone with relevant information to come forward, authorities emphasized confidentiality and directed individuals to contact Crime Stoppers.