Much-Loved Judge Remembered Fondly By Leading Lawyers

The death of District Court Judge Philip Recordon saw an outpouring of fond memories and respect for the judicial figure and rugby player and lawyer who was actively involved in halting the All Blacks tour of South Africa in 1985.
Recordon played a pivotal role as a plaintiff in the legal battle against the New Zealand Rugby Football Union, resulting in the cancellation of the controversial tour.
His involvement in the case against the rugby union came after the decision to tour apartheid-era South Africa sparked widespread opposition and protests, reminiscent of the divisive 1981 Springbok tour. Alongside other lawyers, Recordon argued that the tour would tarnish the national sport and violate the union’s own principles.
His death at the age of 75 was noted in an obituary, acknowledging his contribution to the legal profession and the community. But it also highlighted his unassuming humility as a lawyer and judge with outstanding compassion, humour and sense of purpose, who always put people first.
As LawFuel Lawyer of the Year Tudor Clee wrote on a LinkedIn post “There are some truly truly great people out there who you may have never heard about. One of them is Judge Phil Recordon who died last week.
“As a 27 year old lawyer he concocted the idea of suing the NZ Rugby Union for breaching ‘the best interests of the game’, which was part of their constitution, to stop them flying to South Africa for an apartheid era tour. It worked.
“Everyone knew it was wrong. No one did anything about it except him a few buddies.
“This is what being a lawyer is all about. When something is wrong you put together a case and file it.”
Other lawyers noted his contribution and personal attributes with Jacqui Lethbridge saying “Judge Recorden really cut tracks in changing the justice system. He did it for the love of it. A devoted career of service to the law and the humanity that fills it. He is indeed the exemplar for law students and us all”
And Emma Priest noted: “Farewell to one of the kindest people I’ve met. A compassionate Judge, a humble man and an eternal optimist who served our community to the end, what a honour to have known him.”
Death Threats
This legal battle incurred personal costs for Recordon, including death threats and social ostracization. However, his efforts were instrumental in preventing the tour from proceeding, despite acknowledging the groundwork laid by protest groups like Halt All Racist Tours.
After his appointment to the District Court he continued his commitment to justice and fairness, particularly for marginalized communities. Reflecting on his tenure, he expressed satisfaction in being able to make a positive difference within the legal system.
Rugby writer Phil Gifford noted in an article the impact the legal action had and his impact on the ultimate result, saying “as much as Recordon played down the role he and Paddy Finnigan played, they did change history. After a rebel Cavaliers tour to South Africa in 1986, the All Blacks did not play South Africa again until 1992, after apartheid was abolished.”