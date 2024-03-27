Expanded leadership team for Herbert Smith Freehills’ growing ESG practice

Herbert Smith Freehills has announced four senior appointments to its global ESG leadership team to lead its growing ESG practice across the UK, US and EMEA
The firm’s global ESG practice combines in-depth knowledge of current political trends with expertise across the fast-growing array of sustainability -focused regulations, voluntary initiatives and business megatrends.
Led across the globe by partner Silke Goldberg, the practice also advises clients on sustainability matters including energy transition, green and sustainable finance, responsible and impact investment, sustainability reporting and other disclosure requirements, sustainability governance (including privacy and IA governance), ESG due diligence and ESG -related investigations and disputes and business and human rights.
Reflecting the growth of the practice globally, the following appointments have been made:
- Jannis Bille becomes Head of ESG in the UK.
A Senior Associate, having joined the firm in 2017 Jannis specialises in Sustainability and Energy Transition, advising clients across various sectors on ESG and climate change issues, as well as supporting them on domestic and international power projects and energy and infrastructure developments. He brings a background in energy law and EU regulation, with a focus on renewables, ESG and climate-related disclosures.
- Ben Rubinstein becomes Head of ESG in the US.
Joining the firm’s New York office as a Partner in 2013, Ben is a litigator with experience counselling clients on issues relating to ESG liability risks and disclosures across the energy, mining, consumer and financial services sectors. His expertise has been widely recognised, with Chambers & Partners noting clients’ commending Ben for being “very knowledgeable about scientific issues.”
- Heike Schmitz and Iria Calviño become joint Heads of ESG
A Partner based in Frankfurt, Heike specialises in advising on investments, financial regulation and ESG. She focuses on sustainable and impact investing in liquid and illiquid asset classes and the implementation of the EU Sustainable Finance framework for funds, asset managers, insurers and pension funds across Europe. Heike has recently been recognised for her ESG work in Legal 500.
Based in Madrid, Partner, Iria Calviño joined Herbert Smith Freehills in 2009. She offers almost two decades experience in administrative and environmental law, during which she has advised clients on national and cross-border transactions in regulated sectors including energy, mining and water. Her expertise across public, environmental law and regulated sectors has also been recognised across Chambers Europe and Legal 500.
The four new appointees will join Antony Crockett, Head of ESG in Asia and global head of business and human rights, and Timothy Stutt, Head of ESG in Australia, on the firm’s ESG global leadership team.
Commenting on the new appointments, Silke Goldberg, partner and global head of Herbert Smith Freehills’ ESG and Climate Change practices, says: “Expectations around ESG have broadened over recent years to the point that successfully managing the risks and opportunities stemming from issues as diverse as human rights and environmental law to governance and responsible investing is the key to driving business value and enhancing long-term resilience.
“Through their collective experience, Jannis, Ben, Heike and Iria are well-placed to ensure our growing team continues to advise clients about current issues and alert them to future risks. I look forward to watching them develop our thriving practice as ESG issues continue to dominate the political, regulatory and business agendas.”