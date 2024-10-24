New Zealand Law Group LawSet Established For Medium-Sized Law Firms

Law groupings are nothing new, but a new group of law firms set up for medium-sized law firms has been established in New Zealand, LawSet. The founding firms include seven firms.
The group was launched on October 17, 2024 with a view to provide collective benefits for the members, which have 800 legal professionals in the network.
Founding chair of the new group is Jonathan Gillard (pictured) of Christchurch-based Saunders Robinson Brown.
Founding Lawset Members
The founding members of Lawset include:
- Tompkins Wake
- Cooney Lees Morgan
- Govett Quilliam
- Carlile Dowling
- Saunders Robinson Brown
- Todd & Walker
- Gallaway Cook Allan
Collective Purchasing and Benefits
Lawset’s primary focus is to collaborate to share resources and provide buying opportunities. The obvious intention is to generate increased business and save investment in commonly used services such as software and other resources like library and banking services.
- Jonathan Gillard (Chair): Managing Partner at Saunders Robinson Brown
- Alice Tocher: Partner at Govett Quilliam
- Jon Calder: CEO of Tompkins Wake
- Paul Tustin: Partner at Cooney Lees Morgan
Similar Associations
While Lawset is a new player in the legal association landscape, New Zealand has other established groups with similar objectives include –
- NZ LAW Limited: A national network of independent law firms that has been operating since 1994. It focuses on sharing resources, marketing initiatives, and professional development[3].
- Lawlink: Another group of independent law firms across New Zealand that collaborates on best practices, technology, and continuing education[4].