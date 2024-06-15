Sidley Austin Boost NQ Salary Levels in London Legal Talent War

Sidley Austin Boost NQ Salary Levels in London Legal Talent War

US law firm Sidley Austin has raised the compensation for its newly qualified associates in London to compete with the other mainly US-based law firms boosting law firm pay levels in the London legal talent war.

Their base salaries have increased from £166,500 to £175,000, an additional £8,500 or 5% hike effective July 1st. 

The firm has also boosted pay for its trainees, with first-year trainees now earning £60,000 (up from £55,000) and second-year trainees receiving £65,000 (previously £60,000).

Sidley’s newly qualified lawyers now earn the same as their counterparts at Goodwin Procter, surpassing firms like Vinson & Elkins and Kirkland & Ellis. 

This increase follows a wave of salary raises among Magic Circle firms that we have reported on at LawFuel, with A&O Shearman, Clifford Chance, Freshfields, and Linklaters elevating their newly qualified pay to £150,000 and trainee salaries rising to £56,000 (first-year) and £61,000 (second-year).

Quinn Emanuel the storied ‘most feared’ litigation firm, struck a blow by raising base salaries for newly qualified lawyers in May by 18 percent, setting the new benchmark at a eye-watering £180,000.

Earlier this week, Hogan Lovells also increased newly qualified salaries in London to £135,000, while those in Birmingham will now earn £85,000.

