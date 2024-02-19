Pogust Goodhead Launches Sydney Office In Wake of BHP Mining Legal Action

We are pleased to announce the opening of our new Pogust Goodhead office in Sydney’s legal district.
As we continue to hold corporations who fail to uphold their social and environmental responsibilities, our new office in Sydney will serve as a base to launch new claims against Australian corporations who fail to uphold their obligations.
Over the last five years, Pogust Goodhead has seen huge growth. We now represent over three million clients worldwide, including hundreds of thousands of Brazilians in their case against Australian mining giant BHP.
Holding Australian corporations accountable
On the opening of the new Pogust Goodhead Australian office, CEO and Global Managing Partner Tom Goodhead said: “We are delighted to be launching in Sydney. We are establishing a base in BHP’s backyard to ensure we explore every avenue in our fight for justice for the victims of one the world’s worst environmental disasters.”
“The mining sector in Australia plays a vital role in ensuring the availability of increasingly important rare and critical minerals. This makes it a major driver of economic growth and wellbeing. However, with this enormous wealth and influence comes a responsibility to the communities in which they operate – a responsibility premised on basic decency and fairness.”
“We are investigating a number of new cases against Australian multinational corporations, such as BHP, in which their commitment to this responsibility has been seriously thrown into question. With the launch of our Sydney office, we are putting Australian corporations on notice that we are ready to hold them to account.”
The expansion comes after announcing our landmark US$550m investment partnership with US-based emerging markets investment manager Gramercy.
Pogust Goodhead Sydney team
Partner and Head of Australia Amie Crichton and Partner Joshua Carton will head up the Pogust Goodhead Sydney office.
Amie is a highly sought-after disputes specialist and commercial litigator with over 15 years of experience. She has worked across top-tier Australian and global firms. She has a proven track record in defending and prosecuting claims across the consumer, financial services, technology, resources and infrastructure sectors, with a primary focus on complex multi-party disputes and high-profile class actions.
Amie is joined in the partnership by long-standing colleague and complex commercial disputes and class action specialist, Joshua Carton.
Amie Crichton, Partner said: “Pogust Goodhead’s arrival in Australia is more than just another player in the legal field. What sets the firm apart is its global reputation and extensive network. In bringing their resources, knowledge and invaluable strategic partnerships to Australian shores, the firm is empowering individuals to seek justice on an unprecedented scale. This launch also signifies the firm’s recognition of Australia’s importance as a hub for representative proceedings and underscores its confidence in the country’s sophisticated class action framework. Pogust Goodhead is poised to leave an incredible mark, cementing their status as trailblazers in the pursuit of justice.”