Among the Power List contenders in the LawFuel Power List are some of the key lawyer influencers who can opine and influence issues about law, wellness and key issues affecting the law and its administration.
Among the major influencers who are Power List honorees include the following:
Sir Geoffrey Palmer
Former Power List member Sir Geoffrey Palmer KC remains a powerful intellectual force within the legal profession as a constitutional expert, former PM and Law Commission Chair and is never short of his concisely expressed legal views on matters of law and of constitutional importance.
Clive Elliot
Patent attorney Clive Elliott has transcended his role as a leading IP lawyer to become a thought and legal leader, grappling with some of the biggest issues we face today. No mean feat for an IP lawyer-turned-artist-turned-author.
Emma Priest
Emma Priest has cut a name for herself for some forthright opinions on criminal law, providing a voice for and about criminal law and crime generally. Her background in psychology and law has seen her build an impressive career as a leader at the criminal bar, including her development of the “Good Lawyer” platform.
Stephen Franks
Public lawyer, former MP and blogger Stephen Franks remain a key voice on the “nonsense” of te tiriti and other matters that have seen increased judicial activism on both the former 3 Waters issue and others. Remaining a spirited thinker and advocate for clear and transparent justice he has built one of the busiest public law practices in the country and plays a key role in focusing upon the intersection of public law, private interests and social justice.
Dean Knight
An associate law professor at Victoria University, Dr Dean Knight’s public law specialty and active social media involvement sees him casting pertinent and often witty observations on life and the law. In 2023 he received the Universities NZ’s Critic and Conscience of Society Award 2023 for an outstanding contribution to providing independent, expert commentary on issues affecting the New Zealand community.
Anoushka Bloem
Anoushka Bloem is consistently counsel of choice for defendants charged with homicide and other serious offences, appearing regularly in the High Court and Court of Appeal. Former President of the AWLA she also runs one of the biggest criminal law practices in the country bring and training young lawyers from diverse backgrounds.
As one reader noted, she displays “understated professional quiet achiever who rises above entrenched institutional sexism and racism to exemplify the highest standards of the profession with utter humility and unwavering persistence to the cause for her clients.”