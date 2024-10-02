Reed Smith Mourns Environmentalist and Long-Time Partner

Reed Smith Remembers Todd Maiden, A Long-Time Partner, Mentor and Environmentalist
Reed Smith is saddened to announce the passing of Energy & Natural Resources partner Todd Maiden. Todd joined our San Francisco office as a partner over 20 years ago.
Among Todd’s most admirable qualities was his deep passion for protecting the world in which we live. He sought various ways to volunteer his time to reduce carbon emissions, increase recycling, protect biodiversity, and engage others in preserving our environment. In 2024, he was appointed as one of the three sustainability partners, leading the firm’s efforts to drive progress in executing its Global Environmental Sustainability Plan.
“Todd was an exceptionally talented lawyer who will be remembered dearly by all who knew him. He was a loyal friend, a person who approached things with unwavering optimism, and one who cared deeply about others,” said Casey Ryan, Reed Smith’s global managing partner. “Those qualities were on full display in his interactions with the many junior lawyers he mentored over the years and in whose lives and careers he made an incredible impact.”
Todd’s practice encompassed advising clients on managing all risks associated with energy, climate change, and environmental, social and governance (ESG)/sustainability issues. This included regulatory and business counseling, assisting in corporate and real estate transactions, and resolving administrative enforcement actions and litigation matters. Todd also participated in several trade associations that monitor and shape proposed federal and state environmental legislation and regulatory developments.
Todd was passionate about environmental law from the outset, having studied at the University of Southern California Law School, where he was the Editor of the Journal of Law and the Environment. When not advising clients, Todd enjoyed spending time in the Northwest and the natural beauty of Orcas Island in Washington State.
Todd is survived by his wife Catherine and their two children, Emma and Christophe. A memorial, followed by a luncheon will be held November 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church.
If you wish to honor Todd, a donation can be made in his memory to Pacific Basin Consortium, an organization focused on improving the environment and health issues in the Pacific Basin. Todd was actively involved in supporting and growing the organization. Donations can be directed to c/o Alex Dudley, Department of Biological Sciences, Louisiana State University, 202 Life Sciences Building, Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Checks should be made out to Louisiana State University with a memo that lists “AG0540 (Pacific Basin Consortium).”