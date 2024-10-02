Big Law Hires AI Executives To Lead The LegalTech Charge

Big Law AI Hire
Tom Borman, LawFuel contributing editor
Big Law firms increasingly appoint dedicated executives to lead their AI initiatives as the AI revolution envelopes the legal profession.
Recent hires at leading firms include Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and McDermott Will & Emery, both of which have created new leadership roles focused on AI.
LawFuel recently reported on several prominent law firms on LawFuel’s Prestige Law List such as Latham & Watkins, Cleary Gottlieb, and Reed Smith all hiring AI specialists for newly created roles, signaling an emerging talent war.
Akin Gump hired Jeff Westcott (pictured) back to the firm as its Director of Practice Technology and AI Innovation, based in London.
Westcott previously served as the global director of innovation and practice technology at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, and will concentrate on harnessing AI and other emerging technologies to enhance client service.
Westcott noted the significant array of technological options available today, emphasizing the need for careful assessment to identify which tools best serve specific practice groups.
McDermott Will & Emery has appointed Christopher Cyrus as its first Director of AI Innovation, based in Austin, Texas.
The AI hires come at a time when law firms are beginning to embrace AI more actively as it continues to drive innovation and processes in the delivery of legal services, driven by client expectations and the recognition that technology will play a crucial role in the future of legal practice.
The adoption of AI tools has been gaining momentum across the industry, with many lawyers utilizing the technologies to expedite research, draft legal briefs, and reduce administrative workloads.
Over the past 18 months, numerous firms have formed partnerships with AI technology companies or developed proprietary tools to facilitate their practices.
Covington & Burling, Latham & Watkins, Reed Smith, and DLA Piper have also established strategic AI leadership roles since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022.
As firms navigate AI and legal tech issues they have been particularly aware of the potential risks associated with AI usage.
The integration of AI into legal practice not only promises enhanced efficiency but also raises questions about ethical implications and regulatory compliance.
Law firms are tasked with balancing innovation while ensuring that they adhere to evolving legal standards regarding AI deployment.