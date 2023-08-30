Robert Fisher KC On Judicial Independence

Job Tips From A Working 101-Year-Old Worker Meet Jayne Burns, the incredible 101-year-old fabric cutter who still loves her job at a fabric store Despite multiple attempts at retirement, Jayne's love for her work and the friendships she's formed with her co-workers keep her going strong. Discover how positive relationships at work and staying busy can contribute to a longer, happier life. […]

London Law Firm Partners Cream It - Staff Not So Much Partners at Pinsent Masons, a City law firm with government clients, have granted themselves a significant pay rise of 13%, while staff raises remain below the rate of inflation. The remuneration review resulted in full equity partners receiving inflation-busting increases. Eligible lawyers saw a £2,500-per-point pay rise, bringing the value of individual points to £21,400. […]

Baker McKenzie Lifts London Law Pay, But Others Still Pay More International law firm Baker McKenzie has announced a salary increase for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London, raising their pay to £118,000, a 7% rise from the previous amount. The increase allows Baker McKenzie to surpass rival firms such as Slaughter and May and Macfarlanes in London, but it still lags behind most of […]

Is BigLaw Pushing Back Against The Remote Work Trend? Are big law firms now pushing back against the remote work trend? Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, one of the largest law firms in the United States, has implemented a new policy requiring its lawyers to work in the office four days a week, an increase from the previous three-day requirement, as LawFuel has […]