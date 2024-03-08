Slater and Gordon announces Victorian historical child sexual abuse investigationSlater and Gordon Lawyers

Slater and Gordon Lawyers is investigating the possibility of bringing compensation claims – including a potential class action – against the Victorian government on behalf survivors of historical child sexual abuse at Beaumaris primary and other government schools.
The investigation follows the release this week of the 466-page final report of the board of inquiry into historical sexual abuse at Beaumaris primary and certain other government schools.
Sam Carroll, Slater and Gordon’s Victorian Abuse Law Practice Leader, said the inquiry’s finding of major system failures and lack of policies and processes the Victorian government had in place between 1960 and 1994 was “deeply concerning.
“It was clear the Victorian government did not have any processes in place to adequately respond to sexual abuse in government schools or to protect the safety of children’,” Mr Carroll said.
“It is our preliminary view that these failures may give rise to a potential claim for those affected by abuse at Victorian government schools during this time.
“Slater and Gordon is considering the best way to assist those affected by these findings to obtain the compensation they deserve.”
Slater and Gordon has a dedicated team of lawyers who are experts in assisting people impacted by abuse. The firm manages claims with a trauma-informed approach, which includes a free social work service for clients.
The inquiry was specifically directed not to examine any compensation or redress arrangements.
Survivors of abuse at Victorian government schools are being urged to contact Slater and Gordon to provide the following information so they can learn more about their potential legal rights and entitlements at www.slatergordon.com.au/class-actions/current-class-actions/schools-investigation.