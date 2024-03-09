Which UK Law Firms Takes Out The RollonFriday ‘Best Law Firm Culture’ Rankings?

The RollOnFriday’s Best Law Firms to Work At 2024 survey provides insights into the culture of various UK law firms, based on feedback from thousands of respondents made to the legal website.
The law firm survey covers aspects such as pay, career development, work/life balance, and office amenities. The focus here is on the culture ranking, shedding light on the diverse perceptions and experiences within different law firms.
Key Findings:
- Burges Salmon and Michelmores (1st): Tied for the top spot, Burges Salmon and Michelmores received praise for their lack of hierarchy, supportive work environments, and commitment to flexible working. The comments:
- Bird & Bird, Mills & Reeve (3rd): Noted for a genuinely collegiate atmosphere, collaborative culture, and careful selection of lateral hires and trainees.
- Birketts (5th): Recognized for its “touchy-feely” atmosphere, commitment to well-being, and a focus on family values.
- Browne Jacobson, Harbottle & Lewis (6th): Browne Jacobson’s positive culture is attributed to professional, supportive, and empathetic people. Harbottle & Lewis is praised for friendliness, interesting colleagues, and a strong focus on well-being.
- Clarke Willmott (8th): Commended for its lack of hierarchy, mutual respect, and a culture that values individuality.
- Blake Morgan, Russell-Cooke (9th): Emphasized a supportive team culture, social value, and charity initiatives.
- Addleshaw Goddard, Forsters (11th): Acknowledged for a lack of negative personalities, a sociable atmosphere, and a top-notch culture at Forsters.
- Osborne Clarke, Taylor Wessing (13th): Osborne Clarke praised for caring about well-being and a lack of big egos. Taylor Wessing received positive comments on its culture, although opinions on extracurricular activities varied.
- DAC Beachcroft, RPC (15th): DAC Beachcroft’s culture appreciated for its friendly colleagues, while RPC was noted for consistently friendly and low-ego culture.
- Hogan Lovells, Penningtons Manches, Travers Smith (17th): Hogan Lovells recognized for a supportive environment during personal challenges. Penningtons Manches praised for a great collegiate culture. Travers Smith highlighted as having a high-performance culture.
Overall Observations:
- The survey reflects a range of opinions on law firm cultures, with each firm having its strengths and areas for improvement.
- Positive aspects often include supportive colleagues, a lack of hierarchy, flexibility, and a commitment to well-being.
- Negative aspects may include challenges related to hybrid working, toxic team dynamics, and concerns about the impact of mergers on culture.