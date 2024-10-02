Slaughter and May Female Lawyers named in Heroes Role Models Lists 2024

Slaughter and May is pleased to announce that two of its lawyers again feature on this year’s Heroes Role Model Lists. Published annually by INvolve, the lists showcase and celebrate global business leaders who are driving change in the workplace and inspiring the next generation of diverse talent.
Partner Jane Edwarde (pictured) and PSL Counsel Tanja Velling both feature on lists for the second and third consecutive year respectively.
Jane is included in the 100 Heroes Executive Role Model list and Tanja the 100 Heroes Future leader Role Model list. The awards recognise the individuals who are elevating and enabling women in business and driving change for gender diversity.
Slaughter and May has a comprehensive partner-led action plan towards gender equity, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion is at the heart of the firm. The firm invests in numerous initiatives including external and internal mentoring opportunities at all levels to promote gender diversity, while the firm’s employee Gender Equality Network, GEN, provides a support network for staff.
Slaughter and May Managing Partner, Deborah Finkler commented: “I am delighted that both Jane and Tanja have again been recognised for the fantastic work that they do towards gender equity, both within the firm and across the sector. Improving representation is critical to helping talented individuals achieve their full potential and role models and advocates are critical to that.”
Founder & CEO of INvolve, Suki Sandhu OBE, says, “I’m so thrilled to be celebrating this fantastic global cohort of trailblazing Executives, Future Leaders and Advocates driving change for women in business. All the individuals within our 2024 Heroes Role Model Lists supported by YouTube are championing inclusion and leveraging their expertise and knowledge to drive impactful initiatives and strategic change within their organizations. It’s vital that women across global organizations can succeed and achieve career success, and these Role Models are essential drivers of change who are smashing barriers to progress. We could not effect change without them leading the way, and my huge thanks to each and every one of them for their much-needed work for women’s inclusion.”