Conversation With Prima Facie Writer Suzie Miller
Suzie Miller, a former human rights lawyer turned acclaimed playwright, shared her career-changing journey with HSF partner Sue Gilchrist.
Miller’s transition from human rights law (working from what was Freehills and is now Herbert Smith Freehills) to writing has led to remarkable success, particularly with her smash hit play Prima Facie.
Prima Facie ran a sold-out, critically successful season on London’s West End, followed by a critically successful season on Broadway. She has also Prima Facie (2023) her first novel.
The powerful one-woman drama won the 2023 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play and achieved sold-out runs in London’s West End and on Broadway.
Prima Facie tackles the critical issue of sexual consent, sparking significant discussions and educational initiatives.
Miller practised human rights law before turning to writing full-time and is currently developing theatre, film, and television projects across the UK, US, and Australia.
Miller’s work continues to gain audiences globally, reflecting her passion for complex human stories and themes of injustice, given heightened authority from her experiences as a lawyer.
In celebration of International Women’s Day, HSF partner Sue Gilchrist had an inspiring conversation with Suzie Miller, an alumna and acclaimed international playwright, screenwriter, and novelist.
Suzie generously joined us both for this conversation, and as our guest speaker at our annual National Breast Cancer Foundation fundraising breakfast. It was wonderful to hear from Suzie about her award winning career, her early career as a lawyer at the firm, and how that remains an inspiration for her plays and other works.
Suzie, who splits her time between London and Sydney, has seen her work produced globally, earning numerous prestigious accolades.
Notably, her one-woman play, Prima Facie, won the 2023 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play and enjoyed sold-out runs in London’s West End and on Broadway in New York.
After transitioning from a career in human rights law, Suzie has been inspired by intricate human narratives, often delving into themes of injustice. Through Prima Facie, she has and continues to make a significant impact on the discourse and educational landscape surrounding the important issue of sexual consent.
See the video interview here
An ABC interview with Suzie Miller can also be heard here
8 thoughts on “Talking With The Prima Facie Playright Who Changed From Lawyer to West End Success”
Just caught the interview with Suzie Miller, and it’s super inspiring to see someone from a legal background breaking into the arts. Makes me wonder if I’ve got a hidden playwright side waiting to come out too. Hats off to her!
AlexR, do you have any themes in mind you’d explore if you started writing?
Loved Suzie’s journey! Makes me believe there’s a world beyond the courtroom where our skills can shine.
I’m always pleased to read about women who pivot in their careers to follow their passions. Suzie Miller’s story sounds fascinating, though I’m not much familiar with contemporary plays. Does her work often touch on human rights themes?
yo, seeing someone go from human rights lawyer to playwright is kinda wild. gotta respect the hustle and the talent to jump fields like that. wonder if her plays r any good for auditions 🤔
Interesting transition for Suzie Miller, from the courtroom to the theatre. While I admire the courage to pursue a new path, I question if her legal background influences her dramatic storytelling. Legal narratives can be quite compelling, but do they resonate with the general public or mainly those familiar with the legal system?
SimonSaysRead, from what I’ve seen, Suzie’s plays not only resonate with legal buffs but with anyone who appreciates deep human stories.
Oh great, another lawyer turned artist. Because what the world needs is more legal dramas disguised as high art. Hope she brings something new to the table and not just courtroom jargon we’ve heard a million times on TV.