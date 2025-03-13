Bill Goodman’s “STFU” PSA Blows Up (Again) as Gen Z Discovers a Dead Legend’s Golden Advice
Let’s set the scene: a gravelly-voiced, 80-something civil rights icon stares into the camera and drops this gem: “If you’re arrested, shut the f** up. Don’t talk to police. Don’t explain. Don’t argue. Just STFU.”* Cue the internet losing its mind.
This 2021 PSA—crafted by the Detroit National Lawyers Guild with Goodman and attorney Denise Heberle—is racking up millions of TikTok views again, because irony’s dead and Trump-era policies are back.
The video’s punchy, no-bullshit vibe is pure Goodman: a man who spent 50+ years suing presidents (Bush), dismantling racist policies (stop-and-frisk), and freeing wrongly convicted teens (Central Park Five adjacent cases);
Why It’s Everywhere
The clip’s snappy edits and Goodman’s “angry grandpa” energy make it prime Gen Z fodder and something of a meme masterpiece. Hashtags like #KnowYourRights and #STFULawyer trend as kids realize constitutional rights clout.
And with Trump back in office gutting agencies and ramping up federal policing, Goodman’s 2021 warning feels prophetic. His “shut up” mantra is now protest gospel.
Goodman died in 2023, but the video’s revival (and his Attica/Flint/Guantánamo cred) turns him into a posthumous folk hero. Colleagues like Jack Schultz call it “Bill 101: blunt, funny, and legally airtight”.
- Goodman wasn’t just some TikTok flash. Dude co-founded Detroit’s Sugar Law Center, sued over Flint’s poisoned water, and rep’d Attica prisoners post-riot—winning pardons for thousands. Oh, and he mentored half of Michigan’s civil rights bar while dunking on Bush’s post-9/11 tyranny.
His crowning achievement? Making “STFU” sound like legal poetry.
9 thoughts on “Why This Lawyer’s ‘Shut the F*** Up’ Video Just Went Viral Again”
Fascinating how Goodman’s legacy is just exploding online. Wonder if there’s any talk about integrating his methods and advice into current legal education curriculums? With his rich background, it feels like there’s a goldmine of practical knowledge waiting to be tapped into.
That’s an excellent point. Goodman’s approach could provide invaluable insights for law students, especially those interested in civil rights law. Integrating real-world strategies into academic discussions can enhance practical learning.
Bill Goodman is an absolute legend, and it’s heartening to see him get the recognition he deserves, especially among younger generations. Props to him for laying down some timeless advice in the way only he could!
Goodman’s story is just what we need right now, a reminder of the fight for justice and how far we’ve come. Also shows the power of social media to resurrect the messages of those who paved the way. Truly inspiring!
Saw Goodman’s clip making rounds on the internet again. It’s fascinating how certain messages find their moment across different generations. Makes you think what advice today will be echoed in the future.
Absolutely, it’s a testament to the timeless nature of his advice. Also a reminder that some messages are universal and will always resonate, regardless of when they’re discovered.
Couldn’t agree more. It’s cool to see wisdom from the past find its spotlight among young people today. Shows the loop of knowledge and advocacy and how it evolves but stays relevant.
While Goodman’s advice is resonating with many, it’s worth probing deeper into why. What does this resurgence say about our current police and legal systems? Are we merely glorifying past advice without tackling the root issues at hand?
You raise an interesting point. It’s essential to address systemic problems instead of just celebrating viral moments of advice. Engaging with Goodman’s legacy should spark discussions on broader reforms.