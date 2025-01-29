The Perils of Legal Marketing

Legal Advertising Dispute Concludes Abruptly
Arkansas personal injury attorney Jody Shackelford (pictured) has voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against national plaintiffs’ law firm Morgan & Morgan, a firm that is well known for its aggressive and expensive legal advertising campaigns.
According to a Reuters report, the firm spent the firm spent nearly $240 million in TV ads in 2023, and $40.3 million in digital ads that year, based on a February 2024 blog post from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform that cited data from advertisement analytics firms Tunnl and Sensor Tower.
The case, which alleged unfair and deceptive advertising practices, came to an unexpected close in Arkansas federal court.
Case Dismissal and Conflicting Statements
Shackelford filed a notice of voluntary dismissal, citing an undisclosed agreement with Morgan & Morgan.
However, Steven Quattlebaum, representing Morgan & Morgan, refuted claims of a settlement. Quattlebaum stated that the plaintiff dismissed the case when faced with a hearing on a motion to dismiss and potential sanctions for filing a frivolous lawsuit.
Original Allegations
The lawsuit, filed in July, accused Morgan & Morgan of running advertisements with “dramatizations”, using client testimonials in violation of professional conduct rules, engaging in false advertising under federal law and causing harm to Shackelford’s practice through unfair competition
Legal Implications
The case’s dismissal raises questions about the boundaries of legal advertising and the potential for litigation between competing law firms. It also highlighted the challenges in proving harm from advertising practices within the legal industry where aggressive and often ‘edgy’ marketing has pushed the boundaries of legal ethics.