Stars of The Lincoln Lawyer Cast
“The Lincoln Lawyer” TV series boasts a dynamic cast that brings the characters to life in one of the best lawyer TV series airing at present (making our ‘must watch’ best lawyer tv series list.)
The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a charming and savvy defense attorney who operates out of his Lincoln Town Car and combines a variety of Lincoln Lawyer cast members who help create the emotional and dramatic ‘pull’ of entertaining television.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a talented Mexican actor, best known for his role as Mickey Haller in the TV series “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Born on February 25, 1981, in Jalisco, Mexico, Garcia-Rulfo began his acting career in Mexican cinema before transitioning to Hollywood.
He gained international recognition for his roles in “From Dusk till Dawn: The Series” and “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” Garcia-Rulfo has also been praised for his performances in “Murder on the Orient Express” and “6 Underground.”
His versatility and charismatic screen presence have made him a sought-after actor in both film and television.
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell plays Maggie McPherson, Mickey’s ex-wife, who is also a talented lawyer.
Campbell is a Canadian actress who rose to fame in the 1990s. She first captivated audiences with her role as Julia Salinger in the TV drama “Party of Five.”
But it was her portrayal of Sidney Prescott in the “Scream” franchise that really put her on the map, making her a household name and a scream queen icon. Aside from her successful film career, Campbell has also showcased her talents on stage, including performances in London’s West End.
She continues to be a prominent figure in both film and television, known for her compelling performances and versatility as an actress.
Angus Sampson
Mickey’s investigator, Cisco, is portrayed by Angus Sampson, adding depth to the story with his unique skills.
Sampson is an Australian actor, director, writer, and producer, known for his versatile talent, gaining prominence with his performance in the “Insidious” film series and has since appeared in a variety of film and television roles.
Sampson’s acting skills are marked by his ability to adapt to diverse characters, showcasing a range of emotions and depth. His role in the TV series “The Lincoln Lawyer” further cements his status as a skilled actor with a knack for bringing complex characters to life.
Jazz Raycole
Jazz Raycole plays Izzy, Mickey’s loyal driver and assistant, bringing a blend of street smarts and resourcefulness to the team.
Jazz Raycole is best known for her role as Claire Kyle in the first season of the sitcom “My Wife and Kids.”
Born on February 11, 1988, in Stockton, California, she started her career as a dancer before transitioning to acting. Raycole has appeared in various TV shows and films, showcasing her versatility as an actress. In addition to her role in “My Wife and Kids,” she has had significant roles in shows like “The Soul Man” and “Jericho.”
Her performances are marked by her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters.
Bekki Newton
Becki Newton is best known for her role as Amanda Tanen on the hit TV series “Ugly Betty,” but in The Lincoln Lawyer she plays Mickey’s second wife, retaining a close bond with him.
Born on July 4, 1978, in New Haven, Connecticut, she started her career in television and quickly made a name for herself with her charismatic and comedic performances. Her talent extends beyond comedy; she has showcased her versatility in various roles across TV shows and films.
Her recent work in “The Lincoln Lawyer” adds to her impressive career portfolio, highlighting her ability to adapt to different genres and characters.
Yaya DaCosta
2 / 2
Mickey’s frequent opponent in court and a friend of ex-wife Maggie McPherson, Andrea Freeman is played by Yaya DaCosta and is a key member of The Lincoln Lawyer cast, providing pivotal emotional and engaging exchanges.
DaCosta is American actress and model, is best known for her breakout role as a runner-up in Cycle 3 of “America’s Next Top Model.”
Her acting career includes a diverse range of television and film roles. She gained widespread recognition for portraying Whitney Houston in the Lifetime television film “Whitney” and has appeared in several popular TV shows and movies.
DaCosta’s talent extends beyond acting, as she’s also recognized for her modeling career. Her role as a key cast member in “The Lincoln Lawyer” tv series cast adds to her impressive array of performances, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress.
Krista Warner
Krista Warner, known for her role in “The Lincoln Lawyer,” where she plays Hayley, the teenage daughter of Mickey and Maggie.
While detailed information about her background and career trajectory is limited, her performance in “The Lincoln Lawyer” has garnered attention and showcased her potential in the industry. Warner’s portrayal in the series indicates a promising future in acting, and her role has contributed to the dynamic ensemble of the show. Her presence in “The Lincoln Lawyer” marks an important step in her burgeoning career.