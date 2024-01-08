The Big Law firms in the big law merger between Shearman & Sterling and Allen & Overy is seeing a major movement in legal talent, including the recruitment by Linklaters of George Casey, the rainmaker global managing partner at Shearman & Sterling.
Shearman is getting ready to merge with Linklaters’ major Magic Circle rival Allen & Overy this year in a deal that will create a law firm with revenue of around $3.4bn.
Along with Casey, a successful M&A specialist who has been a profile partner for Shearmans, Linklaters have also taken a five-member M&A team from Shearman & Sterling in New York, which is seen as a key development in Linklaters’ US growth strategy.
Linklaters’ expansion in the US is part of a broader trend among Magic Circle firms to strengthen their positions in the competitive US market.
Linklaters aims to enhance its M&A capabilities in the US and compete more effectively with domestic firms. This strategy aligns with the broader trend among Magic Circle firms to adapt and grow in the lucrative US legal market.
UK BigLaw Expansion
Although Linklaters is not (yet) on LawFuel’s list of the 30 most prestigious law firms, it is set to make an entry in the revised prestige law rankings.
With a global team of over 650 M&A lawyers, Linklaters holds a top-tier Band 1 ranking in Chambers for corporate/M&A in regions including the UK, Europe, and Asia.
The firm’s performance in the previous year included advising on transactions totaling $133.6 billion, placing them 17th in LSEG’s global M&A legal advisor rankings.
This position trails Shearman & Sterling, which jumped to 14th place with $162.4 billion in advised deals.
Meanwhile, Allen & Overy improved its ranking to 24th, advising on deals amounting to $97.2 billion.