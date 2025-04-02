Shoosmiths Million Pound AI Bonus Pot
Shoosmiths has set a new standard in the law profession by tying a £1 million bonus pot to the use of AI by its staff in a move that is setting the pace for how law firms can leverage technology to enhance client service.
The firm has introduced a firmwide bonus linked to the use of Microsoft Copilot, aiming for one million prompts in the new financial year.
The move is being rolled out across all of Shoosmiths’ operations, from London to Manchester, and beyond.
David Jackson, (pictured) the CEO of Shoosmiths, isn’t just talking the talk; he’s walking the AI walk. He believes AI is not a threat but an enabler, allowing lawyers to focus on what they do best: solving problems, building trust, and navigating complexity for clients.
The firm’s partnership with Microsoft as an early adopter of Copilot has seen it set a target of four prompts per working day per employee, Shoosmiths is not just aiming to meet but to exceed its ambitious goal. The firm tracks usage transparently, fostering a culture of collaboration and learning.
Shoosmiths isn’t just embracing AI; it’s making it rain bonuses for doing so. As Jackson puts it, “We’re giving our people the tools, the space, and the encouragement to explore what’s possible—together. And that’s where the real power lies.”
7 thoughts on “You Won’t Believe What This Law Firm Is Doing to Boost AI Use”
Hey, curious how Shoosmiths plans to track the use of AI by its staff? Is there a specific tool or metric they’re gonna use? Super interested in how they’re integrating tech into law.
I’m not entirely convinced that throwing money at staff to use AI is the best move. Doesn’t innovation come from a genuine need rather than incentivization? Wondering how this will actually improve services in the long run.
I get your point, but the incentive might encourage those resistant to tech to dive in and find new ways to enhance their practice. Sometimes a push is needed.
If Shoosmiths is handing out a million to use AI, maybe it’s time I taught my computer to pass the bar exam! 🎓
This is a commendable step by Shoosmiths blending technology with traditional legal practices. It solidifies the growing need for AI in law and likely sets a benchmark for others.
Interesting approach by Shoosmiths. It’s one thing to integrate AI, another to incentivize its use. Guess it’ll shake things up a bit in the legal field.
A million pound to use AI, huh? Seems like Shoosmiths is just throwing money to look innovative. I’ll believe it when I see the results. Real ones.