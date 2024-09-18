Barrister’s Compliance Business Sees Success In Sale

A compliance business set up by barrister Orlagh Kelly designed to assist businesses to comply with laws relating to key compliance and regulatory requirements has been sold to Omni Partners.
Founded in 2012, Briefed has developed its learning and compliance systems and modules to assist businesses across a range of industries and will now be merged with a talent search company.
The full media release is set out below –
Briefed is delighted to announce that it has been acquired by London-based Omni Partners.
This significant investment comes after 12 years of company growth under the leadership of our Founder and CEO, Orlagh Kelly.
Orlagh founded Briefed in 2012 while still a barrister, with the goal of spearheading innovative solutions in legal tech and data security. Briefed now employs ten people, including three barristers delivering expert support for firms in the legal sector across the UK through a suite of e-learning modules and professional services.
Following the deal’s closure, we will merge with DMJ Recruitment, a leading legal and governance talent search company. With the addition of their knowledge in legal governance, Orlagh believes the combination of each company’s expertise will be a key factor in our success as we move forward:
“I established Briefed to help organisations reduce their exposure to risk by not complying with key employment and compliance legislation and increasing employee effectiveness – that will now be further enhanced by our ability to source and place the most experienced, fully trained staff.”
The acquiring company, Omni Partners, are known for investing in mission-led, fast-growing companies who want to dominate their niche. Steven Clark, Founder of Omni Partners, says that while Orlagh continues to lead the company, the new business venture is in safe hands:
“We see a real opportunity for the combined business to become an innovative full-service talent manager that helps legal, corporate governance and compliance professionals match their talent with opportunities and supports their professional development and growth at all stages of their career.
“We are confident that under Orlagh’s experienced leadership, the combined entity will flourish.”
We would like to thank our clients and partners for supporting us over the last 12 years and our dedication to you remains the same. This upcoming partnership will allow us to continue our offering, expand our reach and enhance our customer experience in the legal sector.