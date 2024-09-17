Former NatWest CEO Joins Mischcon de Reya

Mischcon de Reya has recruited former NatWest CEO Alison Rose, who fell from grace at NatWest following the banking scandal involving Nigel Farage. She is to work for Mischon as an adviser.
Rose resigned from NatWest in July after admitting to a “serious error of judgment” when discussing the relationship the bank had with him in an interview with a BBC journalist.
She is to work with Mischon de Reya on equity and diversity issues. She will also be involved in mentoring some partners at the firm.
The bank had faced intense scrutiny from media and politicians over a decision by its private banking arm Coutts to close Farage’s accounts.
The Farage controversy began when Coutts planned to shut Farage’s bank accounts, leading to a major scandal after Farage, the former Ukip leader, obtained documents showing that the issue with his account related to his political views.
The episode was a major embarrassment for Rose who was forced to forgo £7.6m in pay from NatWest, though independent lawyers hired by the bank concluded she had made an “an honest mistake” in speaking with the BBC.
Mishcon de Reya is one of Britain’s most well-known law firms, representing Diana, Princess of Wales in her divorce in 1995 among other profile work.