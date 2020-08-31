6 Ways For Law Firms To Become Social Media Influencers

Nowadays, like any business, law firms are looking for ways to grow their number of followers, and get a growing viewership on social networks. And, one of the best tactics to do this is influencer marketing.

Now, influencer marketing is nothing new. As Hubspot pointed our a couple of years ago influencer ‘marketing’ has skyrocketed. In fact, many businesses either take to going down the path of being a social media influencer, or they reach out to already-established influencers to promote their product(s) or service(s). Top social media influencer Neil Patel has given advice and tips on this very matter.

And, since it’s a big trend in the marketing world right now, it’s not surprising to see that even law firms are now looking to this marketing gold mine to attract new clients.

So, if you’re a law firm, and you’re looking to attract more clients, then look to becoming a social media influencer.

How is it possible?

Here are six ways for you to start influencing on social media today!

1. Discover Your Passion And Uniqueness

“No matter what your passions are, make sure that you document some moments on social media,” says Alice Persse, a marketing blogger at Boom essays and Australian help.

“Chances are, you’ll find users and followers that share the same interests as you do. As you share your interests with others, you’ll eventually lead viewers to your business.”

In short, it’s all about asking yourself: “What makes my account different?”

2. Have A Clear Bio

Your bio must be a 3-second read, with a clear and concise message to tell to interested folks who may want to stick around and follow you. Your bio should have the following:

Where you’re from

What your profession is

Your contact info

A link to your website, blog, etc.

Use emojis (sparingly)

By having a clear bio, people will be willing to see what you have in store for them, once they follow.

3. Discuss What You Know

It’s important to be an expert in your field, which will give you tremendous credibility with your followers. Since you work in a law firm, it’s essential to be the expert in this field by educating your followers on the law process, the business side of it, etc. Being the expert is how you can differentiate yourself from other influencers, and keep viewers engaged with interesting topics and posts.

4. Be Consistent

Consistency is important, when it comes to having a social media presence for your law firm. Therefore, you have to show up for your followers by posting stories, videos, etc. As a result, your followers will respond to your posts, and probably want to learn more about you.

The truth is, your followers follow thousands of accounts, which means that if you don’t show up regularly, they might miss out on any of your posts. In that case, the best way to be consistent with posting is to create a schedule, where you can post every day at a certain time, and then they’ll know to look for your posts and start watching for them.

As you post content, it’s also okay to interact with your followers. By answering any questions, and interacting with followers, you create a community inside your account to where you build important exposure for your practice.

5. Use Appropriate Hashtags

“Hashtags are essential for letting people find you and your posts by searching for specific topics with the hashtag (#) symbol,” says Jonathan Coward, a business writer at Paper fellows and State of writing. “Once you find the right hashtags, you can use them in all your posts, so that people can find your content.”

With that said, there are two ways you can find the right hashtags:

Create your own hashtags, OR

Use an already-established hashtag that’s been commonly used (but NOT overused)

Also, when using hashtags, make sure to use only a handful of them, so that you won’t come across as spammy, especially if you’re trying to advertise your law firm to potential clients. By using the right hashtags, you’ll be appealing to the right people.

6. Post Amazing Content

Social media is all about having two main components: visuals and text. Having appealing text is only half the battle. But what about visuals?

The visuals need to be both attractive and consistent. In other words, there’s no need to go overboard with filters and presets, when enhancing your images. As you stay consistent with images, be consistent with your enhancements.

Though, if you’re not sure what to post, and you already have a sufficient following, you can ask your followers what they want to see next.

Conclusion

In hindsight, for social media influencing, you have to be consistent and appealing in the following ways, as mentioned above:

Your personality

Your law firm and message

Your content

The hashtags you use

Once you get all of these points down, you’ll be sure to know all the tricks of the trade when it comes to this growing marketing trend for law firms, and all industries in general.

Kristin Herman writes and edits at Ukwritings.com and Academized.com. She is also a contributing writer for Essayroo.com. As a tech enthusiast, she blogs about the latest trends in technology and social media management. And, as a project manager, she oversees many writing projects nationwide.

