Norma Harris, LawFuel contributor
Programmatic advertising allows marketers to create tailored ads for their audience, making it a powerful tool to expand reach and build a solid customer base. Its winning combination of efficiency and effectiveness means it’s being increasingly taken up by law firms, who are making the most of programmatic advertising’s ability to get their message out to the right people, in the right place, and at the right time.
Standing Out in a Competitive Market
Standing out in a busy market has become a real issue for law firms, with thousands of companies flooding the internet with ads designed to tempt viewers to use their services. Programmatic advertising helps firms cut through all this marketing noise and grab the attention of those most likely to become clients.
Unlike placing traditional ads, programmatic ad networks deploy advanced algorithms to find and place ads automatically and in real-time, making the entire process not just more effective but much faster. Not to mention relieving the administrative burden. Ads are displayed as users navigate various applications and web pages, at the most advantageous moment to get viewers’ attention.
Benefits of Programmatic Advertising for Law Firms
As well as being significantly more effective in terms of reach and lead generation, programmatic advertising is cost-efficient, as law firms only pay to reach the audience most likely to convert, compared to the scatter gun approach of traditional online marketing. It’s also highly scalable and can be used by both small law firms just getting off the ground and large, well-established enterprises.
Further, programmatic advertising allows firms to track in real-time KPIs, including click-through-rate, cost-per-lead, and conversion rates. Even better, DNI (dynamic number insertion) lets law firms discover which ads are driving initial telephone enquiries, so they can assess exactly which ad is working best.
How to Get Started with Programmatic Advertising
Law firms keen to make the most of the many benefits of programmatic advertising will first need to get to grips with the ad ecosystem and ad exchanges, which allow advertisers to purchase ad impressions that target specific user demographics across a range of publisher sites.
It’s also crucial to define the audience to be targeted to ensure the campaign runs as effectively as possible – this means assessing things like users’ interests and behaviors and designing ads with this information in mind.
Best practices for programmatic advertising include adopting omnichannel strategies to maximise engagement, leveraging first-party data, and implementing frequency capping. The latter limits how often a specific ad is shown to an individual.
Boosting Reach and Growing Client Bases with Programmatic Advertising Campaigns
Programmatic advertising is taking online marketing to the next level, and law firms are increasingly deploying it to drive up client growth and stand out in an ever-busier market. As well as helping firms attract new clients, this type of precision-targeted advertising is a powerful means of boosting efficiency and allows firms to track in real-time exactly how well their advertising campaign is performing.
For law firms looking to stay ahead of the curve and ensure their message is heard, programmatic advertising could be the perfect solution.
