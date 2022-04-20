Boies Schiller Rebounds in London Law Strategic Hire

After a difficult time the London law office of Boies Schiller is regrouping with a major new hire

Boies Schiller has been experiencing a difficult time in recent months but has now made a major new hire as the London law office of the firm regroups with its ‘strategic’ new hire to boost its arbitration work.

The firm has suffered substantial personnel losses in recent months, including the high profile departure of the anticipated successor to Law Star David Boies, Natasha Harrison (pictured, left) Harrison has established her own law firm in London.

The firm’s strong role in arbitration work has seen the recruitment of Timothy J Foden, a US/UK lawyer whose clients include those taking on sovereign states and who has recently advised investors bringing claims under the Energy Charter Treaty and other bilateral investment treaties.

His work with major US law firms has experience handling investor treaty and complex commercial arbitration in the mining and energy sectors.

“The opportunity to join a platform like Boies Schiller and to be part of the process of rebuilding in London was a compelling combination for me,” a Boies Schiller press release noted. “The arbitration team is incredibly strong, in the U.S., London, and Milan, and my clients and cases will complement those strengths well. I am also looking forward to partnering with my new colleagues in London to further develop our presence in London and internationally.”

“The strengths Tim brings to our team – as a leading lawyer and culturally – are important contributions to our growth trajectory,” said London partner Prateek Swaika. “We are committed to maintaining a premium disputes resolution practice in the U.K. and are doing so in a purposeful way. Tim is a fantastic addition to the London team.”

The Boies Schiller London partner David Hunt said in the release, “Boies Schiller has a long history of taking on challenging, complex arbitration matters and securing positive outcomes for our clients. Tim has consistently done the same in his practice. His expertise on arbitration matters involving mining and energy issues is second to none, and he brings tremendous skill and experience to our existing cases, as well as to new clients that we will develop together. I look forward to working with him.”

The departure of Natasha Harrison and also of Manhattan litigator Nick Gravante, another high profile partner at the firm, were anticipated to help re-model the firm away from its previous style and followed some substantial criticism of Boies’ work for clients who included Harvey Weinstein and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

