Christopher Mikson joins DLA Piper’s Litigation practice in Philadelphia and Washington, DC

Powered by LawFuel – January 23, 2020 – DLA Piper announced today that Christopher Mikson has joined the firm’s Litigation practice as a partner in Philadelphia and Washington, DC.
Mikson, who is also a medical doctor and registered patent attorney, is an accomplished litigator who focuses on Food and Drug Administration regulatory matters; complex intellectual property, commercial and product liability litigation; and transactional due diligence and counseling in the healthcare and life sciences industries.
“Chris’s unique training as a physician and lawyer makes him an invaluable addition to our growing life sciences practice,” said Loren Brown, global and US co-chair of DLA Piper’s Litigation practice. “He will greatly enhance both our regulatory and litigation capabilities in this key sector, and we are confident that our clients will value his advice and counsel immediately.”
“Chris is a great fit for our platform, and he brings a skillset that adds depth to our capabilities in a number of areas, including FDA regulatory, product liability and intellectual property matters,” said Jeff Lehrer, managing partner of the firm’s Washington, DC, office. “We are thrilled to welcome him on board.”
Mikson, who joins from Mayer Brown, received his J.D. from Rutgers Law School and his B.A. from Rutgers College. He completed the Post-Baccalaureate Premedical Program at the University of Pennsylvania and received his M.D. from Jefferson Medical College.
