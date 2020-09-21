The LawFuel Lawyer Celebs List

Actress and comedienne Rebel Wilson is well known for her role in movies like‘Pitch Perfect’, ‘Bridesmaid’ and ‘Night at the Museum’. But the droll, witty actress also has a law degree from the University of New South Wales and has gone on to become a writer, producer and also often outspoken.

She famously became embroiled in a defamation case when Australian magazines alleged that she was a serial liar. She sued for special damages and in 2017 she won her case and was awarded $500,000.

Share Pin Share 0 Shares

https://hop.clickbank.net/?affiliate=life7660&vendor=resurge&lid=3&tid=LF