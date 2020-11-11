‘Fake News’, Says Jones Day Over US Election Voter Fraud Challenge . . But The News Remains

The chaotic US election has been enveloped in the ‘voter fraud’ controversy, which has also largely enveloped Big Law firm Jones Day and their involvement in lawsuits for the GOP.

The firm has worked to avoid being drawn into the controvery, any more than it can, that is, by releasing a statement that affirms that it is not – repeat NOT – representing President Donal Trump or his campaign in challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 general election.

Jones Day has released a statement affirming that it is not representing U.S. President Donald Trump or his campaign in litigation challenging the results of the 2020 general election, saying that “media reports to the contrary are false”.

In their statement (below), the firm said they are representing the Pennsylvania GOP in pending litigation brought by private parties in April 2020 and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in August 2020, but not the President’s challenge to the 2020 general election.

The firm has represented, along with other law firms, Trump’s campaigns in 2016 and 2020.

Jones Day has received more than $4 million in fees from Trump, the Republican National Committee and pro-Trump groups, the New York Times has reported based upon Federal Election Commission records. Porter Wright has received at least $727,000 in fees from the Trump campaign and the RNC, according to the records.

Several lawyers at both law firms have voiced concerns about involvement in election litigation and the controversy it has and will continue to ingender.

Voter Fraud Claims

Jones Day, perhaps tired from controversy over its ongoing gender bias lawsuit issues, among others. Now it has voter fraud accusations to contend with.

The San Francisco offices of Jones Day were targeted with a protest mural last weekend with large letters saying “Count Every Ballot” painted down a block of Montgomery Street. The mural also includes an image of a ballot box with the words, “Jones Day, Hands Off Our Ballots.”

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee founded by former GOP personnel, has announced a $500,000 advertising campaign targeting Jones Day and Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur for their representation of President Trump and the GOP.

The Jones Day Statement

Jones Day is not representing President Trump, his campaign, or any affiliated party in any litigation alleging voter fraud. Jones Day also is not representing any entity in any litigation challenging or contesting the results of the 2020 general election. Media reports to the contrary are false.

Jones Day is representing the Pennsylvania GOP in pending litigation brought by private parties in April 2020 and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in August 2020. In that litigation, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order extending the statutory deadline to return mail-in ballots established by the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania, through Jones Day, has sought review in the United States Supreme Court on the ground that the order is unconstitutional because it usurped the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s plenary authority to determine election procedures including the deadline for absentee ballots. The United States Supreme Court is currently deciding whether to grant certiorari.

Four justices agreed with our client’s position, and voted to grant a stay, indicating that they believed there was a fair prospect of review and reversal by the Court. Three justices have issued a statement that there is “a strong likelihood that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s order violates the U.S. Constitution.” On November 6, Justice Alito ordered Pennsylvania election officials to segregate ballots arriving after the statutory deadline to preserve the issue and to have a record of the vote with and without the segregated ballots.

This case presents an important and recurring rule-of-law question under the U.S. Constitution. Indeed, on November 9, seventeen (17) States filed amicus briefs supporting this cert petition and asking the U.S. Supreme Court to grant review.

Jones Day will not withdraw from that representation.

Jones Day expects that the media will correct the numerous false reports given the facts set forth above, all of which were readily verifiable in the public record.