Law Firms Provide Urgent Advice on Employee Contracts As The Virus Bites Business

Ben Lowrey – Law firms are facing requests for urgent advice on businesse needing to deal with redundancy and other issues as the COVID-19 virus bites business.

A LawFuel survey of some of the urgent issues developing with the Covid-19 virus shows that firms are being asked to consider their employment contracts in terms of redundancy issues and ‘force majeure’ questions.

But they also face issues relting to privacy of medical records and their need to protect employees and contractors from infection.

In the US, the Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPPA) means that there are liability issues for employers who discover that employees are sick but need to both proect their other employees and also the privacy of their workers.

With the COVID-19 epidemic, attorneys say businesses have a heightened duty to determine whether to direct staff to stay at home and that involves calibrating their investigations of workplace safety and confidential medical information about employees.

Firms indicate that their is some ‘pre-aggressive’ confidential questioning involving queries about any contact an employee may have with any known carrier of coronavirus or someone who has been exposed to it.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that employers do not have a duty to take the temperature of staff, but rather to base their decisions on what they know or should reasonably know.

A failure to handle the issue could be a negiligent retention, resulting in liability for the business.

Whatever the case, businesses need to stay aware of health and public announcements regarding COVID-19.

