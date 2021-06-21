MinterEllison Appoint CEO Successor Following Kimmitt’s Christian Porter Brouhaha

Share the news LinkedIn Pinterest Reddit Email

MinterEllison has appointed a successor to previous Managing Partner and CEO Annette Kimmitt who left the firm after an email firestorm erupted over the previous CEO’s actions in respect of the Christian Porter row.

The scandal involves an email Kimmitt sent to the firm’s 2000-odd employees advising that the firm was acting for Australian Attorney General Christian Porter, accused of a 1988 rape offence that has created headlines in Australia over the past week, including unwelcome negative publicity for MinterEllison.

Virginia Briggs is CEO and Managing Partner and was formerly acting CEO, head of its Infrastructure, Construction and Property business.

David O’Brien, MinterEllison Chair, said, “I’m delighted to announce that Virginia Briggs has been appointed by the Partnership as our CEO and Managing partner. She is recognised within the firm as a leader of integrity grounded in a respect for the law, with commercial acumen, and possessing a strong sense of social responsibility.”

“She has deep knowledge and understanding of MinterEllison, and legal and professional services, and has a successful track record in practice leadership, growing businesses and developing people.”

Ms Briggs said, “I am humbled and privileged to be appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of MinterEllison.”

“My goal as CEO is to see the firm as the market-leading brand in our chosen markets and industries, and to be known by clients, and broader communities for consistently delivering our best work while redefining the boundaries of legal practice. We will continue to strive to be the leading law and consulting firm in all areas of our practice.

Ms Briggs received far-reaching support from the partners as part of a formal voting process.

Ms Briggs is a second-generation Partner; her father was a Partner in MinterEllison’s Canberra office, where she completed work-experience at the age of 14.

