Barrister Katherine Anderson rejoins the Power List following her 2015 entry when she was Auckland Council’s lead counsel.

She has brought a diverse range of talents and experience to her practice, now as a barrister at Auckland’s Sangro Chambers.

As Deputy Chair of the Human Rights Review Tribunal and lead counsel assisting both the Catholic and Anglican investigations in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, she has a high profile public law practice.

A former partner and adviser to Police on the Pike River disaster and the Auckland Council, among others, her star continues to rise.