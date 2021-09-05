

New Entrant – Following the departure of former FMA General Counsel and Power List member Nick Kynoch, the current General Counsel Liam Mason steps into the List, leading the FMA’s compliance, licensing and fintech functions.

Newly appointed as General Counsel, he spent 14 years with the Securities Commission before joining the FMA in 2011. His role leading the FMA’s enforcement and litigation and investigative teams he qualifies for a significant spot on the Power List, despite the temporary role.

The leadership team at FMA have changed with Power List member Rob Everitt stepping down at the end of the year and former General Counsel Nick Kynock leading for Kiwisaver provider Generator.

