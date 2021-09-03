Una Jagose 2

Una Jagose

Leave a Comment / Law Firms / By

Solicitor General Una Jagose oversees the 800 lawyers in Government but hit the headlines with her fronting to the AbuseinCare Royal Commission last year, when she apologised on behalf of the government for the abuse of children.

The apology had mixed reviews as she announced her strategy for dealing with the situation.

“It might be that we are never as survivor focused as survivors want us to be, but there have been significant shifts taken in the litigation processes. Undoubtedly the Commission will recommend others and I am listening, we are listening,” she told survivors at the hearing.

As chief executive of the Crown Law Office and its 180 staff, and also the ‘‘professional head’’ of more than 800 lawyers employed by the government’s various departments, ministries and agencies she has a power role both from a legislative and a legal leadership perspective.

She has previously pointed out that, as Solicitor-general, she is both the Government’s main adviser over any legal disputes involving the Crown, and the senior advocate for the Government.

Part of her role was to ensure that successive governments continued to recognise the law, and to work in accordance with it.

Una Jagose had already held a position of considerable power as acting head of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB). She had previously been Deputy Solicitor, Crown Legal Risk at Crown Law for two years before moving to the GCSB role. Earlier, she worked for Crown Law for over a decade and had also been chief legal advisor at the Ministry of Fisheries.

Return to the 2021 Power List

Dame Patsy Reddy

Leaving the big house but remaining on the List Leaving her role as Governor General in October, Dame Patsy Reddy nonetheless remains atop the Power List …
Read More
Una Jagose 3

David Parker

Retaining his position from last year, Attorney General David Parker has had a mixed year, ranging from trade and export issues to environment issues and …
Read More
Una Jagose 4

Mai Chen

Mai Chen She remains one of the media’s go to speakers on matters public or constitutional law-related, Mai Chen has been talking about the ‘ground breaking’ …
Read More
Allison Arthur-Young Russell McVeagh

Allison Arthur-Young

Part of Russell McVeagh’s makeover after its years of bad press following the sexual assault issues has been to appoint resource management lawyer Allison Arthur-Young …
Read More
Una Jagose 5

Victoria Casey QC

With a government that has a strong affiliation to commissioning enquiries and reports, Victoria Casey QC has become something of a go to Silk with …
Read More
Una Jagose 6

Ross Young

The mega-search engine’s man-on-the-ground in Wellington cannot be anything but powerful when Google continue to increase their own power via the lobbying handled by Ross …
Read More
Una Jagose 7

Warren Alcock

The growing significance of sports in New Zealand has continued to provide Warren Alcock with a placement in the Power List, regarded by many in …
Read More
Andrew Petersen LawFuel

Andrew Petersen

Andrew Petersen succeeded former Power List member and Bell Gully chair Anna Buchly, who returned to full time practice with the ‘Golden Triangle’ Big Law …
Read More
Share the news
LinkedInPinterestReddit

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top