Promotions at MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Top-tier New Zealand law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts has welcomed three new senior associates to its corporate and employment practices, further strengthening the firm’s market-leading expertise.

Chief Executive Andrew Poole says: “Congratulations to our new Senior Associates. We are thrilled to see our talented lawyers progressing their careers with us.

As a firm, we are committed to recognising talent and establishing pathways for our people to thrive in their careers. We are focused on developing leaders by recognising and rewarding our exceptional people and their potential for growth.”

Introducing MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ new senior associates

Silvia Curin Brown, Corporate

Silvia undertakes a broad range of corporate and commercial contracting work in both the public and private sectors, with a particular focus on transport services (logistics and public transport), downstream energy supply and distribution, and technology services.

Hannah King, Litigation and Dispute Resolution – Employment

Hannah is a solutions-driven employment law expert. Her experience spans the full range of contentious and advisory employment law and worker relations issues, as well as privacy, health and safety, and immigration work.

Rob Penney, Corporate – Intellectual Property

Rob is a specialist intellectual property lawyer, with a focus on commercial IP. He advises clients on the use and registration of trade marks, international and national branding issues, infringement, enforcement, and commercialising intellectual property.

Three senior solicitors also received promotions. Congratulations to Charlotte Marsh (Construction and Infrastructure), Joy Guo (Litigation and Dispute Resolution) and St John Howard-Brown (Litigation and Dispute Resolution – Employment).

The promotions took effect on 1 July 2022.