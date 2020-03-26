The Barrister Who Set The Template To Warn Off The Kids When Working From Home

It can be tough working at home, especially with boisterous children around, and the key for London Queen’s Counsel Bridget Dolan is to set the rules . . like any good barrister would. And the results have created a Twitter storm of other barristers with their ‘lockdown’ warnings ranging from child-shooting to
During the coronavirus lockdown, Ms Dolan, a 2015 ‘Lawyer of the Year’ and former forensic psychologist, has hung a stern warning on her ‘office’ door at home to prevent the children entering while working.
The formal note advises said offspring that ‘the thing you see inside this room is not your mother’ and suggests that she’s under strain from responding to a ‘tsunami of emails’.
Suggesting that she might be roused for a medical emergency, classified as ‘extreme pain or an episode of bleeding that lasts beyond three minutes’, she makes it clear that hunger is not one such scenario.
When the note is tacked on the door, ‘the thing inside’ can ‘perform no parental functions’, it reads.
Tweeting about her directive, Doland said: ‘Day 2 of isolation. Kids coping better than me. Very happy to email anyone who wants it a copy of the essential document I needed to draft this am.’
Barrister Following
The Dolan child-warning memo has since been shared around the legal profession globally, attracting over 8,000 views and similar notes from similarly-stressed QCs who have been able to recount their own variations and suggestions for child-warning aspects to their door notices.
@EdaleSkyline enquired: ‘Good work. But wondering if you could beef up the bleeding clause. Three minutes isn’t that long really. Most children have quite a lot of blood in them.’
@CiaranMcQuade wished he’d stuck a similar note on his door, recounting: ‘I wish I’d thought of this before my son walked in the room earlier, midway through a cmc, whilst signing Rick Astley’s never gonna give you up. Thankfully the judge laughed.’
@LKMagill wrote: ‘I love it!! Sonny know how parents are doing it. My head is exploding keeping up with work/emails/changing court directives and I only have two dogs to consider!’
The ongoing humour has been something that has blended with advice about staying safe that has helped keep lawyers and others sane, although Bridget Doland is thinking about that question too, as her recent Tweet suggests.
Check These Recent Stories on LawFuel
- David Lat Trials New Virus Drug And In Critical ConditionAbovetheLaw founder David Lat is in critical condition and has been put on a … Read more
- What “AbovetheLaw” Founder David Lat Says About His Coronavirus Infection . . And What We Need To DoLawyer David Lat has reported on legal matters for many years as founder of … Read more
- Did This Lawyer’s Coronavirus Concerns Lead to The Jury Trial SuspensionExperienced Wellington criminal lawyer Mike Antunovic criticised the Ministry of Justice for continuing with … Read more
- Women in Law: The Weil Women Making a DifferenceLawFuel focuses much attention on women lawyers globally and more law firms are moving … Read more
- Prominent New Zealand Lawyer Andrew Hooker Dies in Australian Motorcycle AccidentFormer class action legal leader Andrew Hooker has died in Australia following a motorcycle … Read more
- Top Women Lawyers Talk About Ways to Bridge Inequality GapWhat questions both men and women need to do to permit women lawyers to … Read more
- The Legal Aid List: The Top 10 Legal Aid Earners Under $1 MillionJohn Miller Aside from the million dollar legal aid earners, the top 20 legal … Read more
- The Legal Aid List: The Million Dollar Law FirmsThe law firms making the most from legal aid in the last reported year. … Read more
- DLA Piper Lawyer Named Labor & Employment Lawyer of the YearDLA Piper’s Holly R. Lake named Labor and Employment Lawyer of the Year by … Read more
- How Lawyers Can Best Handle The Email TsunamiVictoria Hudgins*The mountain of emails greeting a lawyer when they start their work day … Read more
- 4 Common Diversity Challenges Faced by Law Firms and the Creative Solutions They NeedLaw firms face four key diversity challenges but there are creative ways to meet … Read more
- Wellington Lawyer in Coronavirus LockdownWellington barrister JD Dallas, a frequent China traveller, is in lockdown at his mother-in-law's … Read more
Leave a Reply