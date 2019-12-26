The 'Unfiltered' View of Linklaters – By A Staffer's Video Log

Eve Cornwell is a trainee at Linklaters, London office and has released a much-watched, ‘unfiltered’ view of the Magic Circle firm’s office with a video view of everything in the firm’s London HQ – with the blessing of the firm, who want to lift the lid on working at Big Law, London.

Everthing from the mail and printing rooms to the reception areas, internal stairways and meeting rooms is encapsulated in the view that starts with Cornwell’s early-morning arrival.

The Linklaters Career Options

Linklaters offer significant career options and high pay, as we reported mid-year with the news that the firm’s newly qualified pay rates has happened with Linklaters now lifting its NQ rate to £100,000.

The pay rise follows Slaughter & May’s pay rise and increases recently by Freshfields. The rise included a discretionary performance bonus as well and follows moves by all the major City law firms in the wake of major pay rise moves made by the large US law firms.

So if its the Magic Circle career options you’re keen on, then check the Eve Cornwell blog. Even if you don’t like the work, the coffee and grilled food will help.

Latest Posts

You May Be Interested

The Inspiring Interview With A New Law Society President