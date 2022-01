The Law Gazette reported Rob Hill, chair of Clyde & Co’s UK board, said: ‘We are focused on investing in our people in all respects so that they can enjoy long, fulfilling and varied careers with us while providing clients with the market leading levels of service and legal advice they expect from a firm of our standing.’

The firms are the latest City firms to increase junior lawyers’ pay in the ongoing ‘salary war’, with Squire Patton Boggs raising first-year trainee solicitors’ earnings in London by 27 per cent to £47,000 which European managing partner Jonathan Jones said reflects ‘the robust activity levels across our business and the highly competitive market to recruit talent’. Global firm Baker McKenzie also announced a 16.7 per cent increase in NQ pay to £105,000 in December.