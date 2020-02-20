US Law Firm’s Take Home Big Dollars with Record Profits

Record profits have been recorded by a number of the US major law firms the Financial Times reports, with profits of $3 million on average.
The FT report that US firm results show double-digit revenue growth during 2019, driven in part by some major deals like the Bristol-Myers Squibb $93 billion takeover of Celgene.
Increase M&A work and the disruption achieved by firms like Google and Amazon saw increased legal work, also assisted by the tough approach taken by competition regulators
So who took home the big dollars?
Dechert achieve average profits of $3 million, an increase of over 10 per cent from the previous year. The Airbus corruption settlement doubtless a major contributor to the profits.
Kirkland & Ellis continue to dominate with their average $5 million figure during the 2018 year and doubtless a major figure for 2019 when it is reported.
King & Spalding received an average of $3 million also, another significant increase over their 2018 figure of $2.84 million.
In London, the FT report that litigation specialist Quinn Emanuel grew its London revenue by a fifth to £100.6m last year, making it the first litigation boutique to break the £100m barrier in the UK.
Quinn Emanuel’s London office has 19 partners. Senior partner Richard East said Brexit and the rise of populist leaders such as US President Donald Trump had resulted in a growing wave of large commercial disputes, as companies fought back against law changes.
Recent LawFuel News
- Avenatti Conviction Pierce’s the “Kevlar Skin” of Pierce BainbridgeDan Garner – The conviction of high profile lawyer Michael Avenatti last … Read more
- The Staggering Crisis of Mental Health Issues Among Lawyers . . And One Firm’s Digital Step To HelpThe law profession's 'record' of mental health issues is worse than any … Read more
- The FTC Prosecution, The Mystery Money Man and the Continuing Tale of Pierce BainbridgeProp 213 limits damages. Dan Garner* Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht … Read more
- Vault Rankings – The Top Rated US Law Firms For Compensation, As Recommended by AssociatesThe annual Vault rankings are always keenly awaited and with 20,000 Associates … Read more
- More Senior Attorneys Jumping Ship From Pierce BainbridgeDan Garner* Following our earlier reports about the wave of departures from … Read more
- Arrested Developments – Avenatti’s Arrest, Rudy’s Problems . . The Ongoing Problems Faced By Pierce BainbridgeDan Garner* We have reported extensively on various goings-on at Pierce Bainbridge, … Read more
- How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Megxit’ Move May Help Reshape The LawRonald Marks – The so-called 'Megxit' exit from Royalty by Prince Harry, … Read more
- Trump Impeachment: Meet The Cannabis Law Expert Repping Lev ParnasThe Trump impeachment trial is occupying gigabytes of media bandwidth, but one … Read more
- LegalTech Reversal: Atrium’s Staff Cuts Show LegalTech Startups Are Not Always a Quick Road to RichesLegalTech startups and the overall high tech world of legal AI developments … Read more
- The ‘Made-for-Netflix’ Great Ghosn Escape and How Latham & Watkins Are Having To Face The MusicAfter former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's 'great escape' from Japan, the Big … Read more
- The Pierce Bainbridge Carousel – A Not So Merry-Go-Round of Departing Lawyers & ClientsThe bad news coming out of the self-proclaimed “Fastest Growing Law Firm … Read more
Leave a Reply