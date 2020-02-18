Venable’s San Franciso Office Adds Litigation Partner

____________________________________________________________________________
San Francisco, CA (February 18, 2020) – Venable LLP is pleased to announce that Jill Battilega Rowe has joined the firm as a partner in the Commercial Litigation Practice in the San Francisco office. Ms. Rowe is an experienced business trial lawyer who focuses on commercial real estate and contract and fraud disputes.
Ms. Rowe has experience representing companies in a variety of industries, including nationally recognized real estate brokerage and investment firms, a leading pharmaceutical distributor, award-winning wineries, and the country’s largest petroleum pipeline owner. She previously worked as in-house counsel for Fidelity National Financial, where she handled mergers and acquisitions, employment, and general corporate matters.
James E. Nelson, partner-in-charge of the firm’s San Francisco office, said, “Our office’s commitment to smart growth in key practice areas, such as commercial litigation, has allowed us to steadily establish ourselves as one of the premiere law firms in the Bay Area. Clients across a wide range of industries seek Jill for her skill as an effective and zealous advocate on their behalf.Adding her to our deep bench of litigators is a natural step as we continue to grow our team.”
Geoffrey R. Garinther, chair of the firm’s Litigation Division, said, “Jill is a versatile litigator with a formidable track record in the courtroom. She consistently achieves favorable results on behalf of her clients, particularly in the realm of commercial real estate disputes. The creativity she brings to resolving these complex matters will be of immense value to our practice, both in San Francisco and on a national scale.”
Commenting on her move to Venable, Ms. Rowe said, “In addition to having an exceptional commercial litigation practice, Venable’s full roster of services will complement my practice and provide the resources needed to support complex cases across an assortment of industries. I look forward to joining the great community of attorneys at this firm and contributing to the growth of the San Francisco office.
Ms. Rowe received her J.D.,with honors, from the University of Washington School of Law in1998,and her B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of San Diego in1990.
###
Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington, DC that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, high-net-worth entrepreneurs, and other individuals. With more than 850 professionals across the country, including California, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, DC, the firm strategically advances its clients’ objectives in the U.S. and around the globe. Venable, which is celebrating its 120 anniversary, advises clients on a broad range of business and regulatory law, legislative affairs, complex litigation, and the full range of intellectual property disciplines. For more information, please visit https://www.venable.com/.
LawFuel Headlines
- Avenatti Conviction Pierce’s the “Kevlar Skin” of Pierce BainbridgeDan Garner – The conviction of high profile lawyer Michael Avenatti last week has seen another in the slew of … Read more
- The Staggering Crisis of Mental Health Issues Among Lawyers . . And One Firm’s Digital Step To HelpThe law profession's 'record' of mental health issues is worse than any other profession by a staggering margin. A recent … Read more
- The FTC Prosecution, The Mystery Money Man and the Continuing Tale of Pierce BainbridgeProp 213 limits damages. Dan Garner* Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP hit the scene in the Summer of … Read more
- Vault Rankings – The Top Rated US Law Firms For Compensation, As Recommended by AssociatesThe annual Vault rankings are always keenly awaited and with 20,000 Associates ranking US law firms this year the rankings … Read more
- More Senior Attorneys Jumping Ship From Pierce BainbridgeDan Garner* Following our earlier reports about the wave of departures from Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht, two key … Read more
- Arrested Developments – Avenatti’s Arrest, Rudy’s Problems . . The Ongoing Problems Faced By Pierce BainbridgeDan Garner* We have reported extensively on various goings-on at Pierce Bainbridge, but the ongoing issues appear to place the … Read more
- How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s ‘Megxit’ Move May Help Reshape The LawRonald Marks – The so-called 'Megxit' exit from Royalty by Prince Harry, Megan Markle and little Archie may be helping … Read more
- Trump Impeachment: Meet The Cannabis Law Expert Repping Lev ParnasThe Trump impeachment trial is occupying gigabytes of media bandwidth, but one of the surprise witnesses is Russian-born Lev Parnas … Read more
- LegalTech Reversal: Atrium’s Staff Cuts Show LegalTech Startups Are Not Always a Quick Road to RichesLegalTech startups and the overall high tech world of legal AI developments have been experiencing increased issues as high profile … Read more
- The ‘Made-for-Netflix’ Great Ghosn Escape and How Latham & Watkins Are Having To Face The MusicAfter former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's 'great escape' from Japan, the Big Auto Boss has blasted Big Law's Latham & … Read more
- The Pierce Bainbridge Carousel – A Not So Merry-Go-Round of Departing Lawyers & ClientsThe bad news coming out of the self-proclaimed “Fastest Growing Law Firm in the History of the World” continues with … Read more
- Law Firm Gender Survey Shows Women Still Lag BehindThe gender gap continues for UK law firms, with a survey showing a stark drop in the number of women … Read more
- Lockstep Pay Remains For Some Firms . . But The Tide May Be TurningAs the lockstep pay model continues to receive both criticism and support from large law firms using the compensation model. … Read more
Leave a Reply