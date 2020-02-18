Venable’s San Franciso Office Adds Litigation Partner

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

____________________________________________________________________________

San Francisco, CA (February 18, 2020) – Venable LLP is pleased to announce that Jill Battilega Rowe has joined the firm as a partner in the Commercial Litigation Practice in the San Francisco office. Ms. Rowe is an experienced business trial lawyer who focuses on commercial real estate and contract and fraud disputes.

Ms. Rowe has experience representing companies in a variety of industries, including nationally recognized real estate brokerage and investment firms, a leading pharmaceutical distributor, award-winning wineries, and the country’s largest petroleum pipeline owner. She previously worked as in-house counsel for Fidelity National Financial, where she handled mergers and acquisitions, employment, and general corporate matters.

James E. Nelson, partner-in-charge of the firm’s San Francisco office, said, “Our office’s commitment to smart growth in key practice areas, such as commercial litigation, has allowed us to steadily establish ourselves as one of the premiere law firms in the Bay Area. Clients across a wide range of industries seek Jill for her skill as an effective and zealous advocate on their behalf.Adding her to our deep bench of litigators is a natural step as we continue to grow our team.”

Geoffrey R. Garinther, chair of the firm’s Litigation Division, said, “Jill is a versatile litigator with a formidable track record in the courtroom. She consistently achieves favorable results on behalf of her clients, particularly in the realm of commercial real estate disputes. The creativity she brings to resolving these complex matters will be of immense value to our practice, both in San Francisco and on a national scale.”

Commenting on her move to Venable, Ms. Rowe said, “In addition to having an exceptional commercial litigation practice, Venable’s full roster of services will complement my practice and provide the resources needed to support complex cases across an assortment of industries. I look forward to joining the great community of attorneys at this firm and contributing to the growth of the San Francisco office.

Ms. Rowe received her J.D.,with honors, from the University of Washington School of Law in1998,and her B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of San Diego in1990.

###

Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington, DC that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, high-net-worth entrepreneurs, and other individuals. With more than 850 professionals across the country, including California, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Virginia, and Washington, DC, the firm strategically advances its clients’ objectives in the U.S. and around the globe. Venable, which is celebrating its 120 anniversary, advises clients on a broad range of business and regulatory law, legislative affairs, complex litigation, and the full range of intellectual property disciplines. For more information, please visit https://www.venable.com/.

LawFuel Headlines