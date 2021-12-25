Vinson & Elkins Join The Biglaw Bonus Ranks – Again

The latest memo from the firm, reproduced by AbovetheLaw, shows the firm’s appreciation of the attorneys’ contribution to its success. The Houston-based firm, focused on energy work, has around 700 lawyers with busy offices in London and China as well.

Serving our clients at the highest levels is a hallmark of success at Vinson & Elkins, and your contributions are vital to our everyday accomplishments and firmwide culture. To show our appreciation for your commitment to excellence and all that you do for our clients and the Firm, we are pleased to announce that we will again be paying market bonuses and an additional year-end special bonus (that is in addition to our previously announced special bonuses that were paid in May and October) to Associates qualifying under the Firm’s Associate bonus plan communicated in January. In addition to the amounts listed below, consistent with our past practice the Firm expects to pay supplemental bonuses to Associates who had an extraordinary year.

Vinson & Elkins’ base market and year-end special bonuses for qualifying Associates in all of our offices will be as follows: