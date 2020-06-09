Who Are The Lawyers Helping Prince Andrew Keep Safe From US Law Enforcement Over Jeffrey Epstein?

As Prince Andrew faces increasing pressure to speak with the American authorities regarding his links with deceased and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein his law firm has provided a firm rebuttal of claims of ‘zero co-operation’ with US authorities.

So who are the Duke of York’s lawyers?

His law firm, a six partner firm specialising in criminal work, Blackwoods, issued a statement today regarding their client’s situation while US Attorney Geoffrey Berman claimed the Prince’s claims to assist the authorities were “false” and misleading.

The key lawyers assisting Prince Andrew as he fights attempts to have him extradited to the US and face his controversial links to Epstein re one of Britain’s leading criminal barristers, Clare Montgomery QC.

LawFuel profiled Montgomery as one of the ‘Fearsome 13’ top women lawyers in the UK.

A former ‘Crime Silk of the Year’, 62 year old Montgomery has been heavily involved in complex civil lawsuits and major appellate work for many years, including co-authoring a text on extradition.

She has also worked for a range of prosecuting authorities, including the SFO and FCA, as well as representing senior business figures and politicians on corruption and conflict of interest cases, among many others.

Second Prince Andrew Fighter

Stephen Ferguson, a “fearless cross examiner” according to his profile at Bedford Chambers, is regarded as one of Britain’s leading criminal barristers, specialising in fraud, serious crime and fraud.

A former junior Irish International rugby player he has represented a range of household names from entertainment, sport and organised crime. He defended Terry Adams – alleged by the Crown to be head of one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the UK. The money laundering case of Regina v Adams received sustained and high profile media attention. He has also appeared in a sensitive case in Iraq and a range of other matters that make front page news including his successfull defense of US hip hop artist Nelly in relation to a sexual assault case.

The ongoing legal spat between the US and Prince Andrew will doubtless continue, but the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York who claim he has “completely shut the door” on helping US investigators and the focus on his UK lawyers will doubtless continue.