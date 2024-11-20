Entertainment Lawyer & Women of Influence Member Heidy Vaquerano on AI and Other Challenges

Heidy Vaquerano at Fox Rothschild is a member of the LA Business First ‘Women of Influence’ list and as an entertainment lawyer has provided an interview about her views on her profession, the law and making a difference for women and lawyers.
Vaquerano told L.A. Business First that, “AI is the biggest challenge.” She explained that “there needs to be an open conversation about AI between all stakeholders in entertainment — labels, music publishers, artists, etc. — so that there can be an understanding about how AI will affect creators financially. All areas of the industry need to work together to build a system that fairly compensates all involved.”
The following is from Fox Rothschild:
The feature highlights women from a cross section of industries in Los Angeles “who are impacting those around them both professionally and personally.”
Vaquerano, a partner in the firm’s nationwide Entertainment & Sports Law Department, represents musicians, producers, actors, writers, production companies, record labels, tech startups, private-equity funds and more. She works with artists and rights companies at the forefront of a major shift in the industry as musicians increasingly sell their catalogs — encompassing publishing, sound recordings and neighboring rights — to diversify revenue streams.
Vaquerano also regularly donates her time to the community and serves on the board, and the content and distribution committee, of PBS SoCal. In this role she provides feedback and looks for opportunities to bring more diverse voices to the network’s programming.
Heidy Vaquerano Interview
- BACKGROUND
Where born: Artesia
Education: University of Southern California (B.A.), Southwestern Law School (J.D.)ON THE JOB
How would you describe your job and what you do to someone you just met?
I’m an entertainment attorney who provides advice and representation on a broad range of intellectual property and transactional matters. I represent musicians, producers, actors, writers, production companies, record labels, tech startups, private-equity funds and more.GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
Do you serve as a mentor for someone? If so, how do you fill that role?
I mentor many of our associates, typically women and women of color. Regardless of their practice area, I give advice on how they can advance in their career based on my own experiences. For those who also practice entertainment law, I make sure to give them opportunities to work on different projects for my clients so they can raise their profile at the firm and gain substantive work experience and build further relationships in the industry.
Do you have a mentor yourself? If so, what do you get from that individual?
I look at my mentors as my own personal board of directors, with each mentor serving one of my goals. I have several people I turn to for career advice, including one who gives me advise on working at a large firm, one specific to my field of law, and another on general life issues. I love having mentors because they have a view from the top. They’re able to look beyond the minutia that is bogging me down and give me a wake-up call if I need it.
How can more women better position themselves for leadership roles with their companies?
I recommend participating in the various programs that your company offers and work up to a leadership roles in those programs. It’s a careful balance between volunteering your time and becoming an active stakeholder, but it’s worth it. Once you’re in a leadership position, it’s important to continue to elevate women and open doors for them. Sharing with other women what you’ve learned — and openly talking about advancement and leadership — is a big step in the right direction.
LOOKING AHEAD
What’s the biggest challenge facing your industry and/or company? How should that challenge be addressed?
AI is the biggest challenge for the entertainment industry, and all other industries. There needs to be an open conversation about AI between all stakeholders in entertainment — labels, music publishers, artists, etc. — so that there can be an understanding about how AI will effect creators financially. All areas of the industry need to work together to build a system that fairly compensates all involved.CLOSING THOUGHTS
What is a charity/foundation/cause you regularly support or volunteer with?
I’m on the board of PBS SoCal. I also serve on the board’s content and distribution committee, through which I provide feedback and look for opportunities to bring more diverse voices to the network’s programming.
What have you learned about yourself as you’ve advanced in your career? I’ve learned that I’m resilient, and that has allowed me to continue to grow to higher levels in my career.
What’s something about you that would surprise your fellow Women of Influence honorees?
I’m an avid golfer and really into football.
7 thoughts on “Entertainment Lawyer & Women of Influence Member Heidy Vaquerano on AI and Other Challenges”
Interesting to see Heidy Vaquerano hails from Artesia. For someone in tech law, was this background influential in her career path? Always curious how one’s origins shape their professional journey.
That’s a great question, MaxT97. Backgrounds definitely play a huge role in shaping careers, especially in fields as niche as tech law.
Absolutely admire people like Heidy who take their roots and channel them into their ambition. Makes me hopeful for my own career in law.
The narrative journey of Heidy Vaquerano, originating from Artesia to a recognized name in tech law, stands testament to the power of dedication and the influence of cultural heritage.
Isn’t it just like the media to romanticize the ‘humble beginnings’ story? Sure, Vaquerano’s journey from Artesia is impressive, but let’s not overdo the sentimentality.
I think it’s nice to hear such stories, gives people hope and something to relate to, no harm in that.
Interesting to hear about Heidy Vaquerano growing up in Artesia. It’s always inspiring to see how someone’s origins shape their path. I’m curious how much of her early environment influenced her career, especially if there was a tech scene or notable mentors there. Props to the LawFuel Editors for bringing out such personal insights.